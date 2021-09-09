Bremen projects, planning topic at Rotary

From millage rate information to recreation expansion, to an update on plans for the old Hubbard Slacks building, Bremen Rotarians heard about many of the city’s pending projects and plans from the mayor last week.
Mayor Sharon Sewell spoke to the Bremen Rotary Club at their weekly meeting on Thursday and addressed a wide array of topics and answered questions — including, of course, when is the Chick-fil-A scheduled to open? (In mid- to late-September, for those who are wondering; about the same time the Tractor Supply store is scheduled to open.)
Sewell said the city is growing. According to the latest online census numbers, it’s population had swelled to 7,185 by April 1, 2020, and is now 24% of Haralson County’s population of 29,919.
“Growth is exciting and rewarding, but it is also demanding,” Sewell said. “More people require more services.”
One of those services is recreation. The current enrollment in fall activities through the recreation department is 730, the highest it has ever been, Sewell said.
The city is looking at renovating and expansion of its recreational facilities to deal with the increasing numbers wanting to access the programs, she said. With the department stretched to meet the needs of all those who want to participate in the programs, expansion is not a luxury, it’s a necessity, she added.
Phase one of the project will include a renovation of the park where the Rock Building sits. The work will include adding public bathrooms, a splash pad, a new playground, green space and walking trails, Sewell said.
The city is applying for a Department of Natural Resources grant to help pay for the trails. It has also allocated special purpose local option sales tax dollars to the project, she said.
“It excites me because, when kids are on our rec fields, they are not on the streets doing something no good,” Sewell said. “We hope to continue to expand recreation programming in all kinds of ways.”
She was also feeling good about changes in the city’s relationship with Carroll County. The city is partnering with Carroll County Water Authority to provide water and sewer service to property on the south side of Interstate 20, she said.
In addition, Carroll County commissioners voted to increase the amount of SPLOST revenue the city was allocated from about $42,000 over six years to about $600,000, which will help the city expand its Turkey Creek Waste Water plant in that area, Sewell said.
“It’s the first time that we’ve had really real connections and opportunities to partner with the Carroll County people for what’s going on in Bremen, Carroll County,” Sewell said. “They’re willing to put some of their own money into capital projects into Bremen, Carroll County.”
The city is also partnering with Mt. Zion in an application for a Community Development Block Grant to run water under the interstate — an $800,000 project, she said.
Another project that Bremen residents are interested in is the Hubbard Slacks Building. In about two weeks, asbestos removal will begin on the building, Sewell said. The city does plan to demolish the building after the asbestos is removed, she added.
After searching unsuccessfully for a private partner to help restore the building, demolition is the only practical choice, she said. However she added, if possible, the city will try to save some of the unusual steel beams in the oldest part of the building. She’s not sure how successful that effort might be, Sewell said.
“When we get to this place, if we look at it and it’s ugly as mud, we’re going to take ‘em down,” she said. “So this is evolving as we speak.”
The lot will be a great place for community activities, she said.
Then she began talking about train issues. Recently, trains have been blocking the intersections in downtown Bremen causing traffic jams and angry commuters. The city has spoken to the railroad about it, she said.
“Only God can deal with the railroad,” Sewell said, shaking her head.
But what city administrators have learned is that with more and more freight being transported by train, increasingly long trains are causing a problem.
“What they’re beginning to deal with is trains that are so long their side tracks will not accommodate them,” she said. “What do you do? You can’t go in and overnight [and] add on to a railroad track. So they are, as Callie would say, trying to figure it out.”
There are two railroad overpasses, but they do get congested, and people are going to have to plan for traffic stops, she said.
The trains may cause an occasional inconvenience, but she added that the railroad is what created the city.
“Bremen is here because of the railroad,” Sewell said. “It’s part of our identity. It’s in our genes.”
Residents will have to learn to cope, she said.
Moving on, Sewell said that the city is maintaining its 5.816 millage rate in the Haralson County portion of the city and increasing the millage rate from 8.417 to 8.591 in the Carroll County portion of the city.
The tax digest has increased in part because of higher assessments of some properties and in part from growth, Sewell said. Residents whose property assessments increased and those in Carroll County will see higher property taxes as a result.
So, the city will host two public hearings about the increase today at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and one hearing on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., all at the Bremen Public Safety Building.
The City Council members are scheduled to consider the millage rates at their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.