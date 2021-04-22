At their meeting on Monday, Bremen Council members heard that developers of a property in Haralson County would like to partner with them on a water reservoir on Old Ridgeway Road.
The group had purchased the property from the Haralson County Water Authority. The Authority had purchased the property more than a decade ago with the idea of putting a water reservoir there. However, the presence of an endangered mussel got in the way of their plans, said Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks.
He was unsure how the developers thought they could build a reservoir when the water authority couldn’t, but said that if they wanted to talk about water, he was willing to listen.
Growth in the city is creating water issues, said Mike Thompson, director of operations for the city. The city is expecting several new businesses including Chick-Fil-A, Tractor Supply, and a RaceTrac truck stop, as well as two new large subdivisions, Creekside at Magnolia with 82 lots and Saddleridge with 86. Just this month, there were 15 building permits issued for the two subdivisions.
“Water is going to be a critical issue moving forward,” Thompson said, noting that the city is already at a lower water level in its water tower than last year at this time.
Hicks said Bremen is working with the city of Mt. Zion and Carroll County on a partnership to provide water to the portion of the county across Interstate 20 between U.S. 27 westward to Bremen-Mt. Zion Road. A portion of that area including the property where RaceTrac is planning to build is within the city limits. Mt. Zion adjoins the Bremen city limits at some points in the area and the rest is unincorporated Carroll County, he said.
“There is interest in providing water service in that area,” Hicks said, adding, “We are the sewer provider — Mt. Zion doesn’t have sewer service.”
The city is hoping for more commercial and industrial development in that area, such as the RaceTrac, Hicks said. For the short term, Bremen would be providing the water; but in the long term, Carroll County would take up that load, he said.
In other business the council members:
• annexed two adjoining properties on Pine Brook Drive and South Georgia Avenue. The annexation was recommended unanimously by the city’s Planning Commission, Hicks told the council members.
• approved zoning the two properties R-20, single family residence on at least half an acre.
• heard that a survey has been mailed to residents to be used in the city’s master planning process for its recreation department. An online survey will also be available in the future.
• met the new director of Carroll County 911, Clay Patterson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.