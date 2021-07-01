Under the shade of the trees behind the Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library, a 3-month-old calf and some young goats grazed while a baby kangaroo named Sonny, and Crystal, a 7-year-old tortoise, circled their enclosure to the delight of the children crowded around them.
The Tickled Pink Petting Zoo made its annual appearance at the library on Monday as part of the summer reading program, and this year it fit right into the theme of Tails and Tales, said Lisa Walton-Cagle, library manager.
She always tries to include animals in the program, though, Walton-Cagle said. This is at least the third year the petting zoo has been to the library.
“It’s hard to find a kid who doesn’t like animals,” she said.
Because of that, the petting zoo draws in people who may not be regular library patrons, Walton-Cagle added. And while they are at the library, there is a table set up to register for the summer reading program and for Ferst Readers, an early literacy program that serves children up to age 5.
“Ideally we’re going to increase reading,” she said.
Ferst Readers and the library have always had a close relationship, but it has become even more so since the pandemic has forced the shut down of many of the festivals and events where the volunteers had found their clients, said Richard Wagner, secretary of the local community action team of Ferst Readers.
The group mails out free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age 5, Wagner said.
“Our readership has dropped down,” he said.
Currently the group is sending out about 700 books a month. Before the pandemic they had reached an all-time high of about 1,000 books, Wagner said. So they have reached out to local libraries and to organizations such as the Department of Families and Children for help in reaching families with children who might benefit from the service.
“Just from this event we’ve signed up about 20 kids,” Wagner said, referring to the Monday events at the library throughout June.
Laura Alexander, of the Tickled Pink Petting Zoo, said the mobile zoo is all about education. Not everybody can go to the zoos to see and gain an appreciation for exotic animals, she said.
“We like to bring it to the library to bring it to the community,” Alexander said, adding “to let everybody out there know that [animals] are cool. They have fun facts about them. They’re not all dangerous like people make them out to be.”
The zoo drew about 100 children who milled around the animals in the pen and those that Alexander and her daughter held for them to touch. Even library staff got in on the fun as they walked around with a baby snake and other critters.
As Alexander watched the children squeal and laugh while they interacted with the menagerie she had brought, she said it’s also fun to watch the kids.
“It’s just fun to see how excited they get,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.