Worries about infrastructure limitations came to a head during a lengthy public hearing about a rezoning during the Bremen City Council meeting on Monday.
William Morris, a builder from Temple, contacted the city to rezone 10 lots just off of Georgia 27 in the Creekside subdivision. The lots are currently zoned for commercial use; but Morris and his attorney, Jack F. Witcher, noted that the lots have been vacant for about a decade with little interest in commercial development, while housing in the city is in high demand.
Morris proposed building 10 homes about 2,500 to just over 3,000 square-foot homes starting at $400,000 and requested the zoning be changed to Residential 12.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended denying the rezoning that would allow his project to move forward.
But Morris and his attorney, Jack F. Witcher, stated the case in front of the Bremen City Council.
There are other nearby lots right on the highway that are available for sale that could satisfy commercial needs, Witcher said. But those are also not selling, he noted.
In contrast, Morris said he could sell every one of the 10 homes quickly and easily.
“At the end of the day, there’s not enough residential opportunities in the city,” Morris said. “Those could be 10 forever homes for people. That’s a big opportunity just to be sitting there vacant, people dumping their stuff.”
Joel Byrd, who has been marketing the property as commercial property for the owner for about a year, said a few potential businesses have looked at the lots, but the traffic just isn’t there to entice them to buy.
Sam Price, attorney for the city, told the council members that among other things, they need to consider whether the requested use is compatible with adjacent land uses — there are both residential and commercially zoned properties surrounding the lots — whether the request is compatible with the city’s long term plans, and how the change would affect property values as well as the current demand for commercial and residential properties.
Although no one spoke in opposition to the change, the council members were worried.
“This is not about whether we like what you’re going to do or whether this sounds good,” Mayor Sharon Sewell said. “This is like you’re going to invite 100 people to your house for lunch, but you’re not sure you have enough food to feed them.”
Mike Thompson, director of operations for the city, said three weeks ago the city had an analysis of the sewer lines for the Buck Creek wastewater plant, which handles that area. There is a 15-inch sewer line there and at 11 a.m. — a non-peak hour — the line was running at 90% capacity, Thompson said.
Based on that, Thompson agreed with the Planning and Zoning Board members and recommended denial of the rezoning. Price noted that even commercial building on those lots would cause the same problem for the sewer lines, though.
At a February meeting, the council members had discussed instituting a moratorium on residential building in the city because of their concerns about the strains on the city’s infrastructure. In the end, they decided to create a more stringent building design policy in hopes of at least slowing building in the city to allow them to formulate a plan to beef up the infrastructure.
Morris pointed out that other builders were still building on the lots in that subdivision.
Those lots were platted 20 years ago and only recently the developer decided to build, Sewell said.
“We’ve not just been sitting up here approving all this building, and now we’re not going to approve anymore,” she said. “We are suffering from decisions that were made a long time ago.”
Replacing the sewer line isn’t cheap.
“We looked into it approximately 14 years ago and it was close to $300,000,” Thompson said.
He didn’t say during the public hearing why it wasn’t done at that time, although, according to Mayor Sewell, the Creekside subdivision had been platted about six years before.
The city is currently paying an engineer $60,000 to look at replacing the line now, Thompson said. In today’s market it will probably come to about $500,000 to $600,000, he said.
“We are complimented and encouraged that so many people are wanting to come and live in Bremen,” Sewell said, adding, “When that happens, you’ve got a surge of need for sewer and water and when you need those things, you’ve got to have a pile of money that we don’t have.”
The council members tabled the request after Morris said he might be able to increase the lot sizes and decrease the number of houses built on them. They also asked for a plan for how he would landscape the properties to shield them from the highway.
