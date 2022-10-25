SUPER SPEED

Bremen hosted a “Super Hero” 5K and Fun Run on Saturday in which participants were encouraged to don their favorite superhero attire.

 Photo Submitted by Veronika Jaglinski

Last Saturday, the Bremen Education Foundation in partnership with Bremen City Schools hosted their annual Super Hero 5K and Fun Run at Blue Devil Family Park.

According to the sign-up location website, the event had a total of 142 participants.

Trending Videos