Last Saturday, the Bremen Education Foundation in partnership with Bremen City Schools hosted their annual Super Hero 5K and Fun Run at Blue Devil Family Park.
According to the sign-up location website, the event had a total of 142 participants.
Sources say, “The Super Hero 5K and fun run/walk [is] for all ages and fitness abilities with the goal of the event to raise funds for BCS student incentives, technology, and innovative educational opportunities.”
Participants were also encouraged to wear their favorite super hero gear while running the 5K or the 1-mile Fun Run.
In the 5K race, Blake Taylor ended with the quickest finish overall with a time of 17:44.8, with Samuel Skinner and Brady Price rounding out the top three overall.
The female overall winner was Bremen High School soccer player and cross country standout Bella Fields, who finished with a time of 21:9.4.
In the female divisions, Emma Blackwood, Olivia Codner, Taylor Crider, Gwen Yates, Shannon Waldrop and Tammy Thompson all placed first in their respective age categories.
In the male divisions, D. Young, B. Young, Samuel Skinner, Hogan Thompson, Sean Feeley, Franklin Glen, David Wright, Jon McCorsley, Thomas Hoobler, and David MacDonald all placed first in their respective age divisions.
Awards were given to the overall male and overall female finisher, as well as age groups from 9 and under, up to 60-plus at five-year increments for male and female runners.
