This Tuesday, the Bremen Blue Devils basketball teams traveled to the newly titled Jane Williamson Court to take on their in-county rivals, the Haralson County Rebels. In the girls game, Haralson walked away with a victory at a score of 51-40, while Bremen’s boys got the best of their game at a score of 55-37.
From the appearance of the 51-40 score, this game looks like it belonged to Haralson County all the way, but Haralson County only led by two points at halftime.
It was a three-point shooting surge by Chloe Hyatt and an all-around effort from the Rebels in the second half that allowed Haralson County to break away with a double-digit victory.
Hyatt had three 3-pointers early in the third quarter, and even though Mary House, Alli Augustin, and the Lady Blue Devils continued to fight, they could not keep up.
Both teams had several missed shots and missed opportunities early in the first quarter. Haralson’s Hyatt and Rylie Harrell were able to come away with a few shots, however, including a deep three for Hyatt, and the Rebels went on an 8-2 run that forced Bremen to call a timeout.
After the timeout, both teams continued to struggle to get their shots to fall, until Bremen’s House hit a buzzer-beater three to end the first at 8-5, Rebels still in the lead.
The second quarter was much less frustrating on offense. House started the quarter with a three that tied the game at eight. Bremen’s Augustin and Haralson’s Lauren Bridges exchanged layups, and the game was tied at 10. This back and forth continued for some time. Bremen’s Augustin showed out during this stretch with 12 points in the second quarter.
The Rebels called a timeout shortly after an Augustin steal and score. Haralson was up 18-17, but it looked as though the tide might turn. However, after the timeout, the Rebels utilized Bridges’ inside play and a three from Morgan Martin to keep a 23-21 lead going into the half. After the half, as previously mentioned, Haralson’s offense went on a hot streak to carry the Rebels to a win.
“At the start of the game, I thought we executed well,” Haralson County head coach Hunter Williams said after the game. “When we got the ball from inside the paint to the outside, we knocked down our threes pretty early.”
Coach Williams wasn’t entirely pleased with how the Rebel defense wore down later in the game, but he said, “Other than that, I’m pretty pleased with how we played.”
“Being the first region game of the year, we’re really going to have to pick it up from here,” Bremen head coach Kallendra Bexley said. “We’re really going to have to step up our game, basically. One loss won’t get us down, though. We’ll make sure we do what we need to do to fight the rest of the season.”
Blue Devils get double digit win over region opponent RebelsBremen was in control for most of the first quarter thanks to some missed opportunities from the Rebels and strong shooting and defense from the Blue Devils themselves. A key turning point in the first half came from an unlikely source. With the score 22-13 in favor of Bremen, Austin Lipham went up for a rebound and got tangled up between bodies inside the paint. His body shifted mid-air, and he crashed to the court. After Lipham’s injury, the Rebels went on a 4-0 run in the last three minutes of the first half, and it was a close game at 22-17.
Haralson cut into the Bremen lead even more after the halftime break to make it a one score game at 25-22. However, the Blue Devils took a timeout that allowed them to re-establish a more sizable lead, thanks to scores from Brody Derringer and other Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils went on a 9-2 run that put them up by double digits halfway through the third. Haralson County’s Noah Rasmussen and Jayden Ross fought to keep it close, and the Rebels made it a 40-33 game going into the final period. Bremen led by seven.
Haralson only scored four points from Ross in the fourth. The Rebels gave up several bank shots and layups to Derringer and others, and Bremen completed a 15-4 run in the fourth to win the game by 18 points.
“We fell behind in the third quarter. We just gave up too many threes,” Haralson County head coach Anthony Angle said. “It’s bad coaching on my part. We were going to protect the paint, close out on the threes. We didn’t adjust well to their defense.”
When asked what he looks to improve upon for the next game, Angle said, “We’ve just got to work on us. We’ve got to play five guys as one.”
“This is a big game for us to win because it’s our first region game,” Bremen coach Joshua Carter said. “Those are the ones you’ve got to have.
“We hadn’t played since last Tuesday, so I was a little nervous, but the guys came out with really good energy. Coach Angle and them, they do a really great job, so that was big for us to walk away with a win like this on the road.”
