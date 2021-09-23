Bremen 38, Maynard Jackson 22
The Bremen Blue Devils used big plays by the offense, defense and special teams to improve their record to 3-1 overall with an easy 38-22 victory over Maynard Jackson High School.
Bremen led 35-6 at the half.
The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and never looked back.
Quarterback Christian Burks scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 16 yards and also connected on several long passes in the first half to help pace the victory.
Blake Matthews got the Blue Devils on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Burks connected with Nick Richardson on a 55-yard pass to move the Blue Devils into the red zone to set up Matthews’s score.
After Burks’ first touchdown, the Blue Devils increased the lead to 14-0.
Josh Murray’s 15-yard run gave the Blue Devils a three-touchdown lead and increased the lead to 21-0.
Jackson-Atlanta scored their only first-half touchdown on the ensuing kickoff with a long return for a TD.
Bremen used some special teams tricks to increase the lead to 28-7.
After a shanked punt out of its own end zone, the Jaguars didn’t cover the punt and Bremen’s Brayen Huey picked up around the nine-yard line and went in untouched.
Burks added his second TD run right before the half to go up 35-6.
Brody Darringer’s 21-yard field goal gave Bremen a 38-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
It was the Blue Devils’ only score of the second half.
Carrollton remains undefeated
The Carrollton Trojans improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Region 5-AAAAAA standings with a 56-15 victory at Dalton.
Carrollton has outscored its opponents 194-63.
Carrollton built a 35-15 lead at the end of the first half.
Quarterback MJ Morris threw six touchdowns, finished with 255 yards and finished 16 for 19.
He also rushed for a TD.
Terrell Charmichael had an interception and Derrian Williams had a sack in the first half.
Montrez Smith also had an interception.
Bryce Hicks led the rushing attack with 97 yards.
Ace Williams caught two TDs.
Takare Lipscomb, Hicks, Carmichael, Jordan White, and Jaylen Marsh had one touchdown catch each.
Mt. Zion runs away from Dade County
The Mt. Zion Eagles improved to 3-1 overall with a non-region victory over Dade County.
The Eagles rolled up 351 yards of total offense en route to the victory.
Quarterback Stanley Cross only attempted three passes but completed two of the attempts for 85 and a touchdown.
Cross’s TD pass was a 62-yarder to Malachi Ackles,
Ackles added TD runs of 14 and 3-yards.
Sherrod Montgomery scored on a 24-yard run and Jasiah North scored on a 17-yard run.
Montgomery led Mt. Zion with 78 yards.
Ackles finished with 65 yards.
Pepperell 24, Temple 20
The Tigers fell just short of winning their first game on the road Friday in the non-region contest.
The Tigers fell behind 17-7 at the half and 24-14 heading into the final quarter.
Cedartown 42, Heard 0
The Braves lost for the first time in region play this season, dropping to 3-2 overall with the Region 6-AA loss to Cedartown.
It was the Braves’ second loss in a row.
