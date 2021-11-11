Bremen couple injured crashing into house

A Bremen couple was seriously injured on Saturday night after crashing into a house with a truck on Georgia Highway 113.
Joseph Britt, 48, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado south on 113 near its intersection with Spivy Spur in Temple about 10:30 p.m., when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, according to the police report. He lost control of the truck, leaving the roadway to the west, swerving back onto the road, crossing the centerline and leaving the roadway again to the east. The truck then hit a house about 400 feet off the road.
Britt and his passenger, Tiffany Britt, 41, were both injured in the crash.
According to Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams, Tiffany Britt was taken by air ambulance to a Atlanta Medical Center hospital, but Joseph Britt was too unstable to fly and was taken by ground ambulance to the Atlanta hospital.
