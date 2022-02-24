After another discussion of new building permits in the city, Bremen City Council members tasked the city’s Planning and Zoning board with reviewing the city’s current architectural requirements for planned unit developments for application to all new residential builds.
The planned unit development architectural requirements including things like the height and mass of buildings, the exterior façade, architectural features including dormers, garage set backs, rooflines, bay windows, columns and other types of exterior design elements.
“It’s a quick fix,” said Mayor Sharon Sewell. “It gives us time to work through the details of what we want.”
City attorney Sam Price said the city already has a number of building codes in its ordinances that govern how a house is built. He asked what exactly architectural requirements would accomplish.
“I’m talking about how do you deal with it when you’ve got all these people wanting to come in and absolutely obliterate your infrastructure,” Sewell said. “How do you tell them no.”
The council members have been concerned that growth in the city would outstrip its infrastructure. They hope to find a way to manage that growth while they figure out the city’s future needs and how to accommodate them. They also feared developers might build low-quality housing in an effort to maximize profits.
Just last month, another 20 building permits were approved and about that many were awaiting approval this month, Steve Muse, building inspector, told the council members. These permits are for previously approved subdivisions, he added.
Councilman Jai Otwell asked why the city didn’t just institute a building moratorium for a limited time. But Price advised against that.
Price said just tell developers when there isn’t room on a specific utility and deny that permit.
Muse didn’t think that would be necessary, though.
“The two main subdivisions we’re working with are pretty well going to be built out,” Muse said. “We’re good as far as right now.”
If a new developer were to come in with new plans, it would take about three months to work through the planning process before it came to the City Council for approval, he said.
The council members scheduled a work session to discuss the issue on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
In other business council members:
• discussed creating a commercial tax district at the Interstate 20 exit to help provide funding to maintain and expand the infrastructure in that area.
• heard from Mayor Sharon Sewell that the Bremen Police Department, Your Haven and representatives of the local Department of Family and Children Services would be hosting a presentation on drug use and its dangers at Sewell Mill Event Center on March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
• appointed Chris White to the city’s Planning and Zoning board to replace Chris Elliott.
• reappointed City Manager Perry Hicks to the Haralson County Water Authority.
• approved an updated zoning map that includes all changes through January 2022. The last map was from 2019.
• asked Price to look through the requirements of the city’s appointment to the North West Georgia Regional Commission because some of them seemed to contradict each other.
