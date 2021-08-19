At their meeting on Monday, Bremen City Council members heard that bids had been received for asbestos removal in the Hubbard’s building.
The only bidder, Southern Environmental Services, Inc., quoted $123,000. That cost did not include the lower building, said Steve Muse, building inspector for the city. To add that would cost another $18,000 or $34,000 depending on test results for that part of the building, he said.
In addition, the city requested an addendum to the primary bid to estimate the cost of saving a portion of the building’s infrastructure. The city is looking at saving a row of steel beams at the front building, if possible, said Mayor Sharon Sewell.
“We’re taking an idea from Magnolia in Waco, Texas,” Sewell said, referencing the renovation of some silos in the city into a shopping destination. “The question was, can we remove the building around it and just leave those three or four steel beams standing that have some kind of historical significance. We don’t know yet if we can do that or not.”
The estimated cost would be $3,500 for the structural review and another $60,000 for the demolition around the beams, Muse said.
In other business the council members:
- heard that with nearly four months left this year, the city had already surpassed the number of permits it had issued last year.
- heard that the Bremen Fire Department’s new fire engine should be delivered in November.
- heard that new city signs will be installed in the next few weeks.
- heard that the revised master plan for parks and recreation including the changes requested by the Council members should be ready before Labor Day.
- heard that the City Council agendas should be available online in advance of the meetings in the future.
- approved opening a separate account for American Rescue Plan Funds to make it easy to be transparent in the use of the money. The city expects to receive about $1 million from the federal fund, said City Manager Perry Hicks. The money can be used for revenue recovery and infrastructure projects, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.