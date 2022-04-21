Bremen City Council members heard from a local resident some suggestions for reducing the traffic congestion at the Recreation Center during activities.
Steve Johncox, a member of the Bremen Recreation Board, said he went to his nephew’s T-ball game and was surprised by the traffic issues.
“The parking had backed up out of the rec department; it was out on 78. It took us 15 minutes to go like a tenth of a mile,” he said. “And as I drive in, I see lots of kids barreling between cars and lots of people not quite sure how to maneuver this because everyone’s parking where they’re not supposed to be parking.”
Bremen’s only going to get bigger and the problems will get worse, he said.
While he was excited about the plans for the city’s recreation properties, he understood the city’s need to do the work in phases, Johncox said. But he felt the traffic and parking problems were also safety issues.
“I would suggest or urge you to maybe consider doing something with at least parking and traffic,” Johncox said. “Next to the senior center and gym, there’s all these woods; there’s probably 15 to 20 acres worth of woods that could potentially be used to accommodate more parking.”
He suggested that the city might be able to sell the trees for lumber to help fund the project. He also said he might be able to get some help with traffic flow ideas from an expert in the field who happens to be the husband of a friend.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said the council members were also very concerned about all of that.
“Our first nod at trying to do something about all this was about $25 million, and we’re working on it,” Sewell said. “Our priority is our kids and our families. That is Bremen.”
Councilman Lin Clayton said his kids were also in the recreation programs and he was very well aware of the problems. The issue was discussed during the planning sessions for the master plan of the redevelopment of recreation properties.
The council members also unanimously approved amendments to the city’s architectural requirements code that will affect all development in the city.
The new code was adapted from the city’s codes dealing with planned unit developments. It includes everything from building heights, exterior facades and features including dormers, garage set backs, roof lines and windows to fences to mechanical and electrical equipment placement.
The city’s Planning Commission had already held a public hearing about the amendments and recommended them for approval. There was no one at the City Council meeting to speak for or against the proposed amendments.
A rezoning request for 10 lots in Magnolia subdivision remained tabled.
Mayor Sewell also told the council members that the city would hold a prayer service at the Depot Park on the National Day of Prayer, on Thursday, May 5, at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.