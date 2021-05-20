The Bremen City Council members on Monday received their copies of the city’s proposed nearly $8.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget.
The proposed general fund budget is increased 5.68%, or $284,275, from the FY 2021 budget, while the water-sewer fund budget is increased 2.55%, or $73,684, City Manager Perry Hicks said. But he added that the FY 2021 plan was a re-adoption of the FY 2020 budget because of the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.
The increases are primarily personnel costs, Hicks said. It includes a 4% cost of living increase for the city staff as well as taxes, insurance and pension costs, he said. Additionally, a grant that was helping to pay for some personnel in the department is coming to an end and the city is having to pick up the cost.
“[The increase] does also reflect increases in other costs such as fuels, utilities, things of that nature,” Hicks said.
The city is still creating a frugal budget because of the uncertainty of the pandemic economy, he said.
“We did have a couple of departments that did ask for additional personnel and we did not fund that,” Hicks said. “It’s one of those, we’re still trying to grope our way through.”
The budget did not reflect an increase in hotel-motel tax that will probably go into effect in August. State Legislators approved local legislation allowing the city to increase its tax from 5% to 8% which is more in line with area communities.
“By statute, under the 5% law, we have to extend at least 2% points to tourist activities,” Hicks said. “We are in reverse of that. We are extending 3% points to those tourist activities and transferring 2% to the general fund.”
Currently the city is divvying up the proceeds with 10% going to the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce for tourism, 50% going to the Bremen Museum Board and 40% to the city’s general fund. Hicks wanted to keep the council members options open if they wanted to change any of the percentages, he said.
Councilwoman Salli Thomason wondered aloud what the city received for the tourism money it sent to the Chamber.
“What kind of documentation do we have?” asked Mayor Sharon Sewell.
In years past, Hicks said the city had received an emailed document, but for the past couple of years, nothing.
Sewell said the council members could rethink their spending of the tourism dollars.
The council members also recognized the members of the Bremen Recreation Department track team who won state competitions. The 9-10-year-old 4-by-400 meter relay team, Cohen Acker, Johnny Price, Luke Freeman and Brendan Young, won
Gemma Baskin was recognized for her state championships in the 800-meter and 1,600 meter in the 9-10 year old age group.
The volunteer coaches, Kris Baskin and Josh Buttram, were also recognized.
The city will hold a public hearing for the proposed budget on June 7, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and formal adoption is scheduled for June 21 at the regular meeting of the City Council.
The council members also held a brief closed session to discuss real estate after which they authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement for an unnamed purpose.
