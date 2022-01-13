Bremen City Council members discussed planning for growth in the city at their meeting on Monday.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said Haralson County and Bremen may soon be overrun with new housing — and residents — that it’s not prepared to service if it doesn’t start planning for the future.
The city sold about 160 building permits in 2021, said Steve Muse, building inspector for the city. That’s about 60 more than the previous year, he added. In addition, developers are still looking for properties to build more homes.
“We’re pretty much still in the mode of building a lot of houses right now,” Muse said.
City Manager Perry Hicks said it was time for the county to discuss architectural building standards and design standards for residential developments.
“I think we are all feeling these development pressures, some of these surge pressures,” Hicks said. “Some of these things may be a good opportunity to make that somewhat even a larger, joint effort with the other cities and the county.”
Sewell said the council members need to schedule a work session to discuss baseline standards to help create a framework for the growth that they know is coming.
“Countywide, I’m hearing more and more people wanting to come in with these big subdivisions, ‘I’ve got a plot of land, throw up some houses, make some money and get out of here,” she said.
That’s not the kind of growth the city needs, Sewell said. She has already talked to County Chairman Ronnie Ridley about the issue and they had tasked Hicks with creating some kind of plan including things like the size of water lines used, what kind of curb and gutter, sidewalks and those kind of things.
“If we can come up with a countywide standard, then the cities can add as much to it as they want,” Sewell said.
This is the first step in controlling the growth, which is key to the city continuing to provide the quality of life residents are used to and deserve, she said.
“For a small town like us that has a city school system, that kind of explosion of growth, we don’t have the water, we don’t have the space in our school system,” Sewell said. “We don’t have that kind of space either in utilities or in anything that we provide to accommodate that many people.”
Eric McDonald, president of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce and the Haralson County Development Authority, told the council members that the county should find out this month if Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal will receive the $22 million grants they applied for to bring broadband to unserved areas of the county.
“When we solve the broadband problem, you’re going to see a significant amount of growth,” McDonald said. “That’s the thing that’s holding back the residential growth. …one of the things.”
The council members also approved an intergovernmental agreement for a special purpose local option sales tax for transportation referendum on the May ballot. The current T-SPLOST will end shortly as the county reaches the maximum collection specified on the last referendum. The percentages that each municipality and the county will receive will be the same as the original T-SPLOST.
The next Bremen City Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21.
