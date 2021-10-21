At their meeting on Monday, Bremen City Council members discussed issues getting Carroll County ambulances to respond to emergencies inside the Carroll County side of Bremen.
Bremen fire Chief Jason Hurley said that on Oct. 13, the fire department was dispatched to two different incidents in Carroll County Bremen — one was a vehicle accident and the other was a patient transfer from Higgins General Hospital. In both cases, the calls initially went to Carroll County and were transferred to Haralson County. The ambulance service in Carroll County did not respond to the requested call for an ambulance and in fact they were told that the company couldn’t spare an ambulance for the call, Hurley said.
“This kind of feeds into an issue that we’ve had for a lot of years in that area,” he said. “Bremen Carroll County is technically West Georgia Ambulance Service’s service district, and we typically come as an afterthought.”
Given that the Carroll County Bremen residents pay taxes for service from West Georgia Ambulance, they should be given priority, Hurley said.
“Anecdotally, 85% of the calls we run in that corridor get Ambucare ambulance instead of West Georgia,” Hurley said. “It becomes a timing issue.”
Ambucare deals only with Haralson County 911, he said. But these calls are often being sent to Carroll County first and denied.
Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks said, Ambucare, which serves Haralson County and is located in Bremen, is actually much closer to Carroll County Bremen than West Georgia Ambulance in most cases.
“They are so close, they can make a rapid response in that area in most cases,” Hicks said. “We see that they would be a natural provider of emergency (medical) service in this area.”
It’s an argument the city made several years ago during negotiations for service delivery from Carroll County, he said. The city asked that Carroll County Bremen residents not be taxed by Carroll County for ambulance service and instead allow the city to sign an agreement with Ambucare and levy a city tax for that service.
“We were rebuffed at that point in time that they would not entertain that idea, that they could not entertain that idea due to a zone issue with West Georgia Ambulance,” Hicks said.
The Georgia state Constitution gives cities the authority to deny county emergency medical service if they don’t agree with a certain provider, he said.
Hicks added that it’s a relatively small amount of money.
At a tax digest of about $33 million, Bremen makes up just .9% of Carroll County’s about $3.5 billion total digest.
This has been an issue for more than eight years, said Mayor Sharon Sewell.
“It just needs to be fixed and it’s time Carroll County stepped up to fix it because people’s lives are in danger,” Sewell said.
In other business council members:
• tabled a proposal to rezone 630 and 634 Atlantic Avenue. The owner, James Michael Wade requested the change from Limited Commercial Residential, which allows small businesses such as flower shops, to Commercial-2, which is general commercial and can include anything from a Walmart to a McDonald’s. The council members wanted to know what type of commercial activity Wade would want in the properties. The owner currently rents homes on the property, but wanted the zoning to match the other zoning in the area, he said. Since residential neighborhoods were behind the properties, the council members were hesitant to zone them commercial with no restrictions. He said he would look at what C-2 allows and notify them of what he would not like to see on the properties.
• approved rezoning 217 Tennessee Avenue from Limited Commercial Residential to Residential-3, high density residential, to allow for the current building to be renovated into senior apartments for residents 55 and older.
• approved food truck permit fees for citywide set up of $25 per event with a maximum of $100 per year. The council members had already approved a $5 charge to set up on city-owned property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.