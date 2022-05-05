At a work session on Monday, Bremen City Council members discussed plans for a city park on the property where the old Hubbard Slacks building used to stand.
Lose Design, which created the plans for the city’s recreation department facilities, created two plans based on the city’s desire to use the property as a multi-use, easily-accessible downtown park, said Mayor Sharon Sewell.
“They went to great lengths with all of the elevation issues on this property,” Sewell said.
The council members who attended, Salli Thomason, Lin Clayton and Jai Otwell dismissed one of the plans immediately and weren’t completely happy with the second plan either.
The designer’s second plan included a walking trail, amphitheater, parking and green space. He had estimated the project would cost $1.3 million, Sewell said.
City Manager Perry Hicks said the city could use its special purpose local option sales tax proceeds to do the project, which the council members have started referring to as the Hub.
Sewell said the work at the Hub will take the place of the renovations at Rock Park that the council members had planned to do this spring.
“Because we’re having to spend the money that we had for over there, here,” she said.
Instead, Hicks would have to develop a financial plan to accomplish all the projects in the master plan for the recreation department, Sewell said.
The consensus among the council members was that the plan was a good start. They all liked the idea of an amphitheater on the property, but didn’t like where it was placed on the proposal. They weren’t particularly interested in the walking trails, preferring those to be included in other recreation properties.
Another thing the council members agreed about was the demolition of the old blue column, the last remaining piece of the plant. It doesn’t look as nice as they thought it would, they said.
“It really looks bad. … I was a big proponent for leaving it, but today I’m like,” Thomason said shaking her head with distaste.
Otwell said the project could be a showcase for the city. It needs to be done well and it needs accommodate the diverse population in the city.
“We fought for years to get this piece to make it look nice,” Otwell said. “Now we have the opportunity — I’m not saying we have to make this thing the Taj Mahal — but this is something, whatever we put there is going to be there a while. We have to do it right.”
Sewell warned them that cost was an issue. The city can’t afford to do a lot of retention walls and grading, so the proposed design works with the slopes and hills left on the property by the demolition of the old plant, she said.
“Y’all are not the experts in all this,” Sewell said. “No matter how much I love you, that’s true. But they went to great lengths with all of these elevation issues on the property.”
The designer took into account where the water would drain and placed things like the amphitheater seating on a natural slope so that one would not have to be created, she said.
But Otwell and Thomason both questioned the siting of the amphitheater, and Otwell, who had come with his own drawings, had reservations about the entrances to the park that were placed on Hamilton Avenue, which is also a state road. He didn’t believe that the state would allow two entrances between the three sets of railroad tracks on that road.
He also suggested creating a concrete or paver plaza that would allow food trucks to park, space for dining or just strolling, he said.
Thomason suggested that the detention ponds that were worked into the design could be beautified in some way with fountains or landscaping.
Aaron St. Pierre, of Lose Design, will meet with the council members at a work session in two weeks to discuss a revised plan including their suggestions, Sewell said.
