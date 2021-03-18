A property and land management group is considering donating a large tract of land near the former Lion Golf Club to the city of Bremen, officials told City Council members at their meeting on Monday.
Web Creek, L.L.C., approached the city about the donation, said Perry Hicks, Bremen city manager.
“My first reaction was, of course we’d look at it and consider it,” Hicks said.
The group owns some 150 acres in the area that, because it is in an area of conservation preservation, can’t be developed for commercial or residential purposes, said Sam Price, attorney for the city. But the city could develop the property for passive recreation, including features such as walking trails and sanitary facilities for the users of the trails, he said.
“It would be subject to all the covenants and restrictions for that conservation,” Price said. “Essentially it is a conservation-use area and it’s dedicated in perpetuity as that.”
The company didn’t give a specific reason for the donation, Hicks said. The group did request an appraisal of the property and would ask that the city accept the property as a gift at that appraised value, Price said.
“They would then get a tax write off,” Price said, adding, “It has come through as an offer, but at the same time there are some negotiations that have to take place.”
The council members unanimously authorized Perry and Price to continue with the negotiations for the transaction.
In other business, the council:
• heard that long-awaited state legislation allowing the city to increase the hotel-motel tax in the city to 8% has passed both Georgia houses and is awaiting the governor’s signature. Hicks told the council members that if the governor signs the bill, it would then require the council members to amend the city statutes and notify the city’s hotels and motels of the change.
• approved an annexation request for a 2.67-acre property at 101 McPherson Lane owned by Carol McWhorter and zoned it R-20, single-family residence with at least 20,000 square-foot lot. McWhorter said her granddaughters live on the property and the family would like them to attend Bremen City Schools.
• approved an updated fee schedule including the updated water and sewer rates that the council members had previously approved as well as fees including alcohol permit, restaurant and special event fees.
• presented a resolution to Elizabeth Collier expressing condolences and honoring her husband, Russ Collier, and his contributions to the city’s Recreation Department during his 15 years as recreation superintendent.
• heard that the new owner of Grill at 221 was requesting permission for a street dance on May 1.
• heard that the city may be able to connect to Carroll County water to supply a RaceTrac truck stop at the southwest corner of Interstate 20 Waco exit.
