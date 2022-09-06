Bremen City Schools and Bremen Education Foundation will host the Super Hero 5K and Fun Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds for innovative educational initiatives and resources for Bremen City Schools.
The Super Hero 5K is an officially timed 5K run & walk for all ages and fitness abilities. The event will be run at Blue Devil Family Park on Mangham Drive in Carrollton.
“Our goal of the Super Hero 5K is to engage the West Georgia area in a FUN fitness initiative, that while giving back,” says Christina Hightower, Director of Development for the Bremen Education Foundation.
“We encourage participants to dress up, lace up, and show up for a great cause,” she noted.
Participants who register by Monday, Oct. 10, will receive a t-shirt along with their race bib.
Sign-up for the run is available by visiting https://www.bremencs.com/upcoming-evens or by completing a paper registration form that is available at all BCS schools and at the Board of Education Office located at 501 Pacific Ave. in Bremen.
Business sponsorship opportunities are also available and appreciated.
