The City of Bremen's Mayor and Council held its regular meeting Monday night at City Hall and on one point, everyone was in agreement: each member wanted what is best for the entire community, as well as the city's school's system.
However, one issue continued to highlight the discussion among the community's leaders, and that was the continued progress and prosperity of the city.
Mayor Sharon Sewell and Council members Dobson Harris, Salli Thomason, Jai Ottwell, and Lin Clayton were all present, as well as a small number of citizens, including Bremen City Schools Superintendent Shannon Christian.
One lingering issue that was touched on was in regard to Laurel Street that serves as a thoroughfare for one quadrant of the community that includes several homes, as well as serving as a crossing from Bremen High School students who traverse between the new school building and the high school school's fine arts center.
"We will continue to work together on this," said Mayor Sharon Sewell. "There a lot of smart people in this town, and I know we will be able to come together and comes up with solutions to discuss and one that will meet everyone's approval."
Superintendent Christian stood, addressed the mayor and council and concurred with Mayor Sewell.
"All of us want what is best for our entire community," Christian said, "and I fully understand that the school system is a part of the community as a whole, and I agree with Mayor Sewell and other council members in saying that we can arrive at a decision that will serve all of our interests."
Last week, members of the city's governing body joined with the Bremen City Schools Board of Education and toured the new high school facility that will open next month.
Although nothing was finalized during the meeting regarding the Laurel Street closure, the city government and education system leadership promised to continue to study and come up with a decision that will meet the approval of both groups.
