The Bremen Fire Department celebrated its new fire engine with a push-in ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony is a tradition that dates back to a time when the fire engines were horse drawn, said Bremen fire Chief Jason Hurley.
“Back in the days when fire engines were horse-drawn, steam-powered you know, horses didn’t back up,” Hurley said. “They would actually unhook everything and then they would back it in, push it in to the station.”
For good luck, before the ceremonial push-in, the new fire engine would be sprayed by the engine it was replacing, he said.
So, although the weather was already wet, the Bremen firefighters christened the new fire engine with water sprayed from its predecessor, wiped it down and then together, pushed it into place in the garage. As the firefighters did their part, inside the garage, community members prayed over the new engine.
Guy Binion, sales representative for Ten-8, the company through which the department bought the new truck, said he’s been to a few of the push-in ceremonies over the years. The tradition isn’t as common as it used to be, Binion said. But it is still fairly common in Georgia.
The tradition highlights the centuries of support that communities’ have given to their fire departments. In the 1800s, whenever the stations would get a new fire engine the firefighters would invite the community to celebrate with them, Hurley said.
In the same way, the Bremen Fire Department announced the ceremony and invited the public, he said.
“It’s a very expensive project and we’re really excited,” Hurley said of the new fire engine.
The new fire engine was ordered in January 2021. It was purchased for about $600,000 with special purpose local option sales tax proceeds, said Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks, $120,000 from expected proceeds of the Carroll County SPLOST and $480,000 from the Haralson County SPLOST. About 20% of fire department calls are to Carroll County Bremen addresses and the remaining 80% are in Haralson County Bremen, Hicks said of the reasoning for the split.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said she loved the teamwork on display as family members, community members, Bremen police officers and other city staff gathered for the ceremony.
“I’m excited about the truck, but more than that I’m excited about the quality of the fire department,” she said. “We are just so grateful for all of the teamwork that has gone into making this a reality today.”
The new fire truck replaces a 2005 model, Hurley said.
“We’ve upgraded a lot on there,” he said. “It’s got a 750-gallon tank and a 2000-gallon-per-minute pump and the drive train is better suited for what we deal with — crossing railroad tracks, shorter, quicker travels.
The new fire truck was ready for service immediately after the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.