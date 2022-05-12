As cars and trucks whizzed by, area residents bowed their heads in prayer, and as a train blew its whistle, they smiled and waited for it to pass before continuing.
Thursday last week was the National Day of Prayer and about 40 people gathered at the Depot Park in Bremen to ask for God’s blessings and his help for the community, the country and the world.
Pastor Mark Stroud, of Kingdom Rock Family Worship Center, used a shofar to open the service. In Biblical times, the instrument was used to call people to worship, to warfare, to let them know that all was well, he said.
“At the battle of Jericho, they marched around the walls and they blew the trumpets and the walls fell down flat,” Stroud said. “This afternoon, we’re going to have a combined effect. We’re going to call to worship and we’re going to be praying that the walls fall flat, all around our families, our churches, our community, our nation, our world.”
Seven people including ministers and lay people led prayers highlighting the problems facing the community including addiction, unexpected pregnancies, and broken families. Others prayed for our nation as it deals with divisive issues, particularly the question of abortion before the U.S. Supreme Court, for reconciliation, for faithfulness, for children born and unborn. Others prayed for peace in the world especially war-torn Ukraine.
“For 71 years, Christians in America have been meeting on the National Day of Prayer to intercede for the country, our communities, our families, our first responders, our law enforcement and we know that God is the one that founded this country,” said Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell. “This is one of my favorite days of the year, when I get to join with all of you in the community to pray.”
