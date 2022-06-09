The city of Bremen held a public hearing for a proposed $10.9 million fiscal year 2023 budget on Monday, but no concerned residents attended.
The budget, about 10% more than the current budget which ends on June 30, reflects the inflation that everyone is facing, Bremen City Manager Perry Hick said.
The $3 million Water/Sewer Fund budget is increased 2%, or $61,590, while the $5.6 million General Fund budget is increased by 5.9%, or $315,650, from the previous year, Hicks said.
They both include 5.5% cost of living raises for employees, a 4% increase in health care insurance premiums, a 10.6% increase in pension contributions and an 8% increase in property and liability coverage, he said. The budget also includes the increased fuel costs that everyone is suffering under, Hicks said.
But he specified that property owners should not see an increase in millage rates to fund the bigger budget.
“It’s fully our intention to keep our tax rates where they are if not less,” Hicks said.
He added the caution that the city had not yet been provided a preliminary tax digest from Carroll or Haralson counties. But he said, that the total amount of sales tax collected was up about $500,000 from 2019 to 2021.
“That’s inflationary driven, in my opinion,” Hicks said. “Because we have not had that many more commercial outlets that have located and started new business in this county.”
So while the budget expenses have increased, so has the projected income from local option sales tax, special purpose local option sales taxes and hotel-motel taxes, he said.
