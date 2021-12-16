After bringing plans to the city to revamp the entrance of the Bremen Academy-Middle School to four-lane, right-in-right-out only access, Bremen City Schools will have to compromise.
“This has just been a back and forth negotiation,” Superintendent David Hicks told the board members at their work session on Friday. “They were opposed to adding that fourth lane.”
The city suggested installing a three-way stop sign at the entrance, he said. The idea is that drivers would take turns, basically, Hicks said.
The school system has been trying to come up with a plan to make traffic move more smoothly during peak drop-off and pick-up times at the campus. At their October meeting, the board members authorized Hicks to move forward with plans for the four-lane entrance to the campus. The city though was not interested in that plan, Hicks said. City representatives were concerned that it didn’t include any way for drivers to turn around, Hicks said.
The board and the city have to work together on the project because it connects with the city street, he said.
“When you get to the city road, that’s their domain; the campus is our domain,” Hicks said. “Because this carries over into both areas, it’s a situation where we need to work together.”
This new plan will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 10, the first full-week for students after Christmas break. That will give the school system time to notify the parents and guardians of the change.
“Well we’re trying something,” said Board Chairman Vann Pelt.
Board members at their meeting on Monday:
- approved a work session and meeting schedule for the upcoming school year. The new schedule will follow the same pattern as the current schedule, with the meetings on the second Monday at 6:30 p.m. and work sessions the Friday before at 7 a.m.
- approved upgrading the flooring in the new Bremen High School addition to luxury vinyl tile for an additional approximately $34,000.
- approved an agreement with Georgia State University to host the university’s student teachers in the system.
- approved an agreement with Jostens for yearbooks at Bremen High School.
- approved allowing Bremen Takedown Club to use the Bremen High School gym for a wrestling tournament.
- approved the retirements of Jennifer McGukin, coordinator of intervening services, and Paula Posey, data collection coordinator, both at the end of fiscal year 2022.
- approved the retirements of Amanda York, a Bremen Academy teacher, Janet Schrews, a Jones Elementary School teacher, and Keri Perkins, a Jones Elementary School media specialist, effective the end of fiscal year 2022.
- approved maternity leave for Priscilla Henderson.
- approved hiring Rachelle Shomake as a cafeteria substitute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.