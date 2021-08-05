Bremen City Schools Board of Education announced that it intends to levy the same 14.95 mills that it has levied for the past 13 years.
But that doesn’t mean that Bremen residents will see the same tax bill. Each year, the Haralson County tax assessors reappraise properties in the county based on the fair market value of those properties. According to the Board of Tax Assessors’ website that means “the amount a knowledgeable buyer would pay” and “a willing seller would accept for the property” in a bona fide sale.
So some property owners could have higher assessments to multiply that 14.95 mills against and thus will see higher taxes even though the millage rate didn’t increase.
The Board of Education acknowledges this and notified the public through an advertisement in The Gateway-Beacon that the same millage rate would bring in about $100,000 more in revenue, just under 3% more in Haralson County, and about $27,000 more in Carroll County, an increase of about 6%.
That increase will not be spread evenly among residents, though.
When reappraising property, Bob McPherson, chief appraiser for Haralson County, said by email that the office takes a lot of things into consideration including the type of property, the use of the property — agricultural, residential or commercial — the condition of the property and any improvements on the property. So some properties’ assessed values may go up; but some may go down.
The county’s two appraisers do site visits for an appraisal, McPherson said. They take pictures and measurements during the visit, he said. The number of properties that can be visited in a year is limited. The goal is to appraise a third of the county’s 16,000 properties a year, McPherson said.
“Of course, with COVID and our staff turnover, we’re not going to meet that this year,” McPherson said, by phone.
The county also looks at market conditions in reassessments, McPherson said. That way, they can use the sale prices in neighborhoods to adjust appraisals in that neighborhood, he said. However, that can also be misleading, McPherson added, noting that trends such as lumber prices can temporarily push home prices up.
“Haralson County is currently experiencing higher sales prices for properties, especially residential and vacant land,” he said. “For this year, we did not increase our value per square foot of all structures in the county. If this trend continues, our office may consider doing a countywide reevaluation of properties next year to address this.”
In addition, growth and new construction also affect the tax digest. Bremen recently has experienced a lot of new construction both in commercial and residential properties.
McPherson said that the tax digest may yet change as property owners appeal their appraisals. When that happens the appraisers will check out the properties again to document the changes. They may change the assessment. The appeal will go before the Board of Equalization, which will render a decision.
The county typically has about 200 to 250 appeals a year, McPherson said.
“Probably half our appeals have been from Bremen,” he said.
The last day to appeal your appraisal this year is on Monday, before 5 p.m.
Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks said the support of the community through it’s property taxes is one reason the system can continue to provide a great education to local children.
“On behalf of the Board of Education, we appreciate the steadfast support of our community as we strive to provide an exceptional education to our students,” Hicks said. “I anticipate unanimous board approval of my recommendation to keep the millage rate at 14.95, as it’s been for the last 13, consecutive years.”
Because maintaining the same millage rate will result in a tax increase, the Bremen Board of Education will host three public hearings about the millage rate. The first is on Friday at 7 a.m. before the Board’s scheduled work session. The second will be on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the beginning of the Board’s scheduled meeting and the third will be on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 a.m. All the public hearings will be held at the Board Office on Pacific Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.