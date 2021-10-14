In an effort to improve traffic flow, Bremen Board of Education members authorized the system superintendent to request proposals for a revamp of the entrance to Bremen Middle School and Academy.
At their work session on Monday, the board members, minus Brandall Lovvorn who didn’t make it to the afternoon meeting, decided to explore the project but didn’t make a commitment to doing the work.
The system has been plagued with complaints about traffic jams at the campus when children are dropped off for or picked up from school. The board has spoken to the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation about a stop light at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Mangham Drive to control traffic, but the suggestion has been denied multiple times by GDOT.
This new proposal is to add a lane and a median at the schools’ campus entrance that would force drivers into particular lanes. The direction that drivers would be coming down Crosstown Parkway would determine which lanes they could enter — the two lanes for Bremen Middle School or the two lanes for Bremen Academy. There would be no crossover between the Middle School lanes and the Academy lanes.
The change would hopefully keep traffic moving and minimize traffic jams, Superintendent David Hicks said.
The only issue would be when the students were picked up from school, he said. The students can be dropped off on either side, but they have to be picked up at the school they attend, Hicks said.
Board member John Barrett said he believed it would make the drop off or pick up smoother.
“You would think it would have to speed it up some if there’s no crossover,” Barrett said.
But the members still were unsure if the project would be feasible for the school system.
“There’s nothing that says we can’t put together an RFQ [request for quote,] seek bids, see where they are,” said Board Chairman Vann Pelt. “We haven’t got to pull the trigger. But I think we ought to go ahead and issue the RFQ.”
The board has plenty of time, since the work would have to be done during the summer, Pelt said.
The board plans to issue the RFQ in February and then, after the bids come in, decide how to proceed, Hicks said.
At their meeting following the work session the full board including Lovvorn:
• approved a resolution with the Bremen Educational Foundation that confirmed that fine arts money left by the McPherson family to the system will be used for fine arts. The foundation already has its first request, Hicks said. The music teacher at Jones Elementary and Bremen Middle schools requested about $8,600 each for two keyboards for the schools.
• approved the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school calendars that won the most votes among parents and staff.
• approved a collection of blankets and toiletries for the All for Paul Community Service Project to donate to the Bremen Nursing Home.
• approved a fundraising request for Bremen High School Gymnastics to host a parents night out.
• approved the use of the Bremen High School softball field for a Texas Glory Fastpitch event.
• approved hiring Bonnie McClure as bookkeeper at Bremen High School beginning in Jan. 3, 2022.
• approved hiring Jon Syrbe and Kayleigh Moffit as long-term substitutes at Bremen High School and Jones Elementary School respectively.
• approved hiring Amanda Gray as a teacher substitute.
