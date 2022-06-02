The Bremen Board of Education tentatively approved on Thursday a proposed $30 million budget including construction of a new $3.9 million field house on the grass field behind the football field.
The board members hosted the first public hearing for the budget on Thursday at its retreat. School and system administrators attended the retreat and the public hearing.
Before voting to move forward with the construction of the field house, Board of Education Chairman Vann Pelt said that one of the goals the board members specified when hiring Superintendent David Hicks was to enhance the school system’s facilities.
“And by far, the worst facility on any of our campuses is the field house,” Pelt said.
In his 12 years at Bremen City Schools, Hicks has overseen construction of the Blue Devil Family Park, new Fine Arts Center, Bremen High School stadium, cafeteria and gymnasium as well as the current renovation of the high school and the second and third grade renovation at Jones Elementary School, Hicks said after the meeting.
The proposed budget is about $5 million more than the fiscal year 2022 budget, which will end on June 30.
The budget increases can be attributed to an increased state salary schedule for employees, projected increases in energy and fuel costs, new positions within the school system and the field house construction, Allen Pullen, director of Finance for the school system told the Board of Education members and administrators who attended the public hearing.
But it is offset with increased income from state and increases in some local funding including special purpose local option sales tax proceeds, which have been on the rise.
The budget begins with a projected fund balance of $7.5 million and the board members intend to tap that to build the field house. At the end of fiscal year 2023, the balance is projected to be $4.2 million.
The system received three bids for the field house project. R.K. Redding Construction was the low bidder at $3,033,850. With the addition of weight equipment, flooring, lockers and landscaping, the cost would increase to $3.9 million, Hicks said.
“We had an internal committee working with the architect as an advisor. For two hours we reviewed (the bids) extensively. We scored them all and then we opened the bid amount,” he said. “RKR was the highest rated and it was also the lowest bid.”
Construction on the new field house will start immediately and should be finished in May 2023, dependent on weather, Hicks said. The current field house will not be demolished. Instead, the system hopes to use it for career-technical education space.
“A very exciting piece to that is to work with the state CTAE (Career, Technical, Agricultural Education) program to create a pathway inside of the old field house,” Hicks said. “We could have a construction related pathway.”
The system will spend about $16.5 million or about 55% of its FY 23 budget on instruction. Another $2.4 million will be used for administration and $1.9 million for maintenance and operations. The school nutrition program is allocated $1.3 million.
On Friday, board members hired Zoe Evans as assistant superintendent. She will begin her new job with the system on July 1.
The next budget hearing is scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m. The budget is on the agenda for approval at a meeting following the hearing.
