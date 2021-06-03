Bremen City Schools administrators presented a proposed $25.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget to Board of Education members at the district’s first budget hearing on Thursday.
The proposed general fund budget is about $701,000 less than the fiscal year 2021 budget, said Allen Pullen, director of finance for the school system. That is due in large part to the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, a sweeping bill that tried to address economic difficulties caused by the pandemic. The bill provided school systems money to address learning loss, Pullen said.
“We received over $3 million in federal grant money during the course of this fiscal year,” he said. “CARES 3 is money that we have received and we will apply that towards this coming year.”
The bulk of the CARES 3 funding — nearly $1.4 million — will go toward salaries and new personnel that will help reduce class size and make it easier for teachers to provide extra attention to students who need it, said Superintendent David Hicks.
At the same time, the austerity cuts that the state legislature-imposed in FY 21 in anticipation of lower revenues due to the pandemic will be smaller in FY22, Pullen said. In addition, the property digest is expected to increase, and the state’s contribution to the school system is going up as more students with specialized needs join the system, he said.
While the system’s revenue is expected to increase, so also will some of its expenses. Utilities and fuel costs are expected to increase nearly $70,000 and personnel costs will increase, he said.
The school system will spend 66.3% of its general fund budget, about $13 million, on instruction. Just more than 9%, $1.8 million, will be spent for maintenance and operation and 8%, $1.6 million, will be spent on school administration.
One big expense for the system is the construction at Bremen High School. Although lumber prices are rising fast, the school system doesn’t expect any funding issues with the construction that has already started at Bremen High School, Hicks said. The school system locked in the prices on all supplies and labor as part of the project contracts, he said.
“Anything that’s increased since then, won’t affect our budget,” Hicks said.
The contractors would have then locked in the prices with their suppliers, added Board Chairman Vann Pelt.
The renovations at the school will be paid with bond proceeds. The bonds will be paid with special purpose local option sales tax for education revenue.
The BOE members tentatively approved the proposed budget, pending no changes at the second budget hearing scheduled for Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. Final vote is scheduled for a meeting following the public hearing that day.
Bremen City Schools Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget
Revenue:
Local sources 7,806,833
State sources 16,434,402
Federal sources 2,662,133
Total: 26,903,368
Expenditures:
General Fund: 19,645,413
Special Fund: 2,747,929
School nutrition: 910,666
Capital projects: 210,000
Debt Service: 1,802,725
Total: 25,316,733
Estimated fund balance at the end of FY 22: 6,238,963
