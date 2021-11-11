At their work session last Friday, Bremen Board of Education members gave the go-ahead to hire a marketing firm of the Bremen Educational Foundation Board’s choice for the foundation.
“The Bremen Educational Foundation has been working on a temporary position to be paid for by two donations equalling $15,000,” said Superintendent David Hicks.
The foundation board members wanted to know if the Board of Education members would want to advertise for the position or if the foundation members could choose someone they are familiar with, Hicks said. They are hoping to increase donations from the community, he said.
“The money coming in is almost exclusively from employees who have elected for the payroll deduction,” he said. “Employees funding it is not sustainable long term.”
Hicks thought it was worth a try, although they’ve hired a marketing professional before and it hasn’t worked out, he said. But Hicks thought the foundation board is picking up some momentum and they could use the support, he said.
Board member Brandall Lovvorn agreed.
“It’s time to tap into that,” Lovvorn said.
Board Chairman Vann Pelt said advertising might get someone great, but it might get them a dud. He thought they should let the foundation board members choose someone they’re comfortable with.
“It’s just hard to measure something like that,” Pelt said.
The Educational Foundation was instrumental in building the Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center and each year it awards grants to teachers for special projects or equipment for their classrooms.
The board members also heard that the 2021 graduation rate was 97.6%
“I always like it to be 99%” Hicks said. “But it was still top 10 in the state.”
One of the things the teachers and school administrators do well is to identify struggling students and give them the support they need to be successful, he said.
“We know the kids,” Hicks said. “That is the beauty of Bremen.”
At their meeting on Monday board members:
- approved requests by the Bremen Parks and Recreation to use the Jones Elementary School gymnasium for basketball practice and the Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center for a movie night.
- approved a request by Fever Performing Arts to use the Jones Elementary School gymnasium for a dance practice.
- approved a fundraiser request by the student government to sell wreaths.
- accepted the retirement of Bremen Academy teacher Sara Hicks at the end of fiscal year 2022.
- accepted the resignations of Bremen Elementary School teacher Kallendra Baxley at the end of fiscal year 2022 and Bremen City Schools Nutrition Program staff member Diana Rutledge.
- approved hiring Kayla Hammett, Maci Kenningtin, and Lauren King to work in the school system’s afterschool program, and Christy Krasinski as a substitute for the program.
approved Leah Jaillet as a cafeteria substitute and Chris Karr as a community coach for wrestling.
