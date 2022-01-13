The Bremen Educational Foundation recommended a Bremen High School teacher as the new marketing director for the foundation a recommendation the Board of Education members supported at their work session.
The Educational Foundation was instrumental in building the Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center and each year it awards grants to teachers for special projects or equipment for their classrooms. The Foundation Board members were hoping to give the fund stability by increasing donations from the community.
At the Bremen Board of Education’s November meeting, board members gave the go-ahead to hire a marketing firm for the foundation. Superintendent David Hicks had told them that the foundation had received donations totaling $15,000 for that purpose. However, he told the board members at their work session on Friday that the firms interviewed had not been a good fit.
“The more we talked with marketing companies it just didn’t feel right,” Hicks said.
So the board members began looking at staff members and found Bremen High School math teacher Christina Hightower for the position, he said. Hightower is the Student Council sponsor. She would continue to teach and would create another class dealing with marketing centered around the Foundation, Hicks said. Additionally, Marcus Morgan, a parent of a student in the system, would act as mentor to the students including teaching the students how to create a website for the Foundation on Square Space, he said.
“Basically we’d have a Student Education Foundation which would be an arm of the Bremen Education Foundation,” Hicks said. “I think injecting kids into it will kind of revigorate, if that’s a word. … Of course, the incentive is for the supplement to continue, you’ve got to help us raise the funds to pay for it.”
Hightower would receive a supplement for the project, he said.
Board member Brandall Lovvorn was in favor, he said.
“That’s a good idea,” Lovvorn said, adding, “It would be a great pathway (for career education).”
At their meeting on Monday, board members:
- tabled a one-word policy change to the Fund Balance Policy for public review. Hicks told the board members the change was to the phrase “committed fund balance” making it “assigned fund balance.” The change was requested by the system’s auditors.
- approved an agreement with Haralson County Family Connection to act as a fiscal agent for the organization.
- approved a request by Strong House Foundation to use the Bremen High School gymnasium for the Chipper Mixon Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
- accepted the retirement of Bremen High School teacher Lisa Scott for the end of fiscal year 2022.
- approved hiring Paula Wood as school nutrition assistant manager at Jones Elementary School.
- approved transferring Superintendent Hicks’ administrative assistant Page Cornelius to serve as student information specialist for the system in fiscal year 2023.
- approved transferring Jones Elementary administrative assistant Kim Wilson to the system office to replace Cornelius as the superintendent’s administrative assistant.
- approved making Jones Elementary nutrition assistant manager Holly Newman the new nutrition manager at the school and moving the current manager Sandra Williamson to the Bremen High School nutrition program as a staff member.
- approved Morgan Cook as Band community coach.
- held an executive session to discuss Superintendent Hicks’ evaluation.
- Board members Vann Pelt and Brandon Barrow took their oath of office before the meeting. The two were unopposed in their bid for re-election in 2021.
- re-elected Vann Pelt as Board chairman, John Barrett as vice chair and Brandall Lovvorn as treasurer.
