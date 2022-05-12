The end of the school year brings closings for students and for staff.
While students will celebrate the successful end of their high school career at graduation on May 20, at their meeting on Monday, Bremen Board of Education members recognized retiring employees.
In all there were more than a dozen retirees recognized at the meeting: David Hicks, Paula Posey, Christa Smith from the Board office, Lissa Barrett, Charlotte Longshore, Lisa Scott from Bremen High School, Melanie Williams from Bremen Middle School, Sara Hicks and Amanda York from Bremen Academy and Linda Carter, Mitzi Hanegan, Keri Perkins, Diane Richardson and Janet Schrews from Jones Elementary School.
Retirements tend to go in cycles as groups of teachers reach the retirement age, Superintendent David Hicks said. In the last two years, there have been many retirements, he said.
In other business the board members:
• recognized Annabelle Langley, Georgia Middle School Shot Put champion.
• approved a facility request by Bremen Steel Sports for use of he Bremen High School gymnasium.
• accepted the resignations of paraprofessionals Clayton Francisco, Avery Dobbs and Lauri Barrett.
• accepted the resignation of Bremen Academy teacher Melody Moody.
• approved a transfer request for paraprofessional Deborah Yauger to Jones Elementary School administrative assistant and bookkeeper.
• approved hiring Chassi Cole to teach at Bremen Middle School and Cody Pruitt to teach at Bremen Academy.
• approved hiring Teryn Christian as transition counselor at Bremen High School.
• approved an additional 15 days for school psychologist Kelanie Clotfelter’s fiscal year 2022 contract.
• approved hiring Judy McElroy as a cafeteria substitute, Jessica Schiffbauer as substitute teacher and Alex Bearden as community coach for football.
• approved an agreement with University of West Georgia for student teaching and observing.
• approved a bonus check for all employees. This includes the $2,000 supplement for teachers that the governor approved, Hicks said. The employees should receive the extra check this week, he said.
