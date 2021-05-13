The Bremen Board of Education hosted an evening of recognitions at their meeting on Monday, honoring all the retirees from the 2020-2021 school year as well as the 2019-2020 school year.
The system was not able to host its annual retiree recognition the previous school year because of restrictions on public gatherings imposed during the pandemic, said Superintendent David Hicks. So those staff members were invited to attend this school year’s recognition.
“And they want to come,” Hicks said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
In addition, the school system is having the largest group of retirements in recent years at the end of this school year, he said.
The system recognized 13 retirees at the meeting including Sherri Boalch, Sherry Brown, Susan Hatchett, Connie Higley, Debbie Pruitt, Tina Robinson, Jan Stevens, Vicki Wright, Branna Harris, Wanda Johnson, Susan Marmann, Tammy Rogers, and Denice Steed.
The system also recognized the Bremen High School Literary state champions. This is the seventh consecutive year that the school’s Literary entrants have won state. The students recognized included Zakkary Bianchi, Griffyn Bishop, Jessica Friedl, Dean Gourley, Jenna Langley, Elise Larson, Gianni Mastroserio, Preson Moore, Emma Poppham, Olivia Reaves, Abigail Sailors, Hannah Seaolt, Justin Shin, Cle’ Summerville, and Kevin Thomas.
In other business board members:
• accepted the resignations of Jones Elementary School teacher Tiffany Davis, paraprofessionals Kristinne Cabane and Angelica Cowart, and custodian Steve Smith.
• approved maternity leave requests for Whitney Presnal and Kelsey Proctor.
• approved transferring Bremen Middle School teacher Cynthia Pirch to director of the Bremen City Schools after-school program.
• approved hiring Sean Feeley to teach at Bremen Middle School and Leanna Mehan to teach at Jones Elementary School.
• approved a budget amendment that incorporated the CARES Act funding into the school system’s budget. The majority of the money was used to pay salaries, Hicks said.
• approved fundraisers for Jones Elementary and the school system’s pre-kindergarten program.
• approved facility use requests including a request to the Bremen High School gymnasium for Volleyball Camp, the Bremen High School stadium for a Georgia Storm soccer match, and the Blue Devil Family Park for a summer tennis camp and 3:16 Healthcare’s March for Babies, a fundraiser for the Pregnancy Resource Center.
• renewed an agreement with Southern Therapy Service to provide physical and occupational therapy services in the school system for $60 per hour. The agreement is the same cost as last school year, Hicks said.
• approved an agreement with the University of West Georgia to allow student teachers from the school into the system’s classrooms.
