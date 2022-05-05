The Bremen Board of Education on Wednesday officially hired their sole finalist as the school system’s new superintendent and accepted the resignation of their current superintendent as of June 30.
The board members had announced that Shannon Christian, 49, the chief financial officer at Lumpkin County Schools, was the finalist at their regular April meeting. They are required to leave the name on the table for at least 14 days before voting.
On Wednesday, they welcomed Shannon Christian as the new superintendent with a unanimous vote.
His wide range of experience impressed the board members, said board member John Barrett.
Christian has served as teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer in school systems across the state.
“Not everyone would come into that job with that background and that was kind of comforting,” Barrett said. “That was the biggest advantage we saw in him.”
In a way, the job in Bremen is a homecoming for Christian, who graduated from the University of West Georgia in 1998 and started his career as a teacher in the Carroll County Schools.
He advanced from teacher to assistant principal at Central High School and principal of Central Middle School. In 2014, he took a job as assistant superintendent at Butts County School System and in 2018 moved to Lumpkin County School System to serve as chief financial officer.
Christian said he jumped at the chance to head the Bremen City Schools. His daughter, Kathryn, will be able to finish high school in Bremen, he said.
“It may be the best one in the state,” Christian said of the school system. “Having my child at one of the best school districts and schools in the state is also important to me. This was just a job that I could not pass up.”
The quality of the culture of the school system is a reflection of the culture of the community. He’d seen it as a resident and educator in a neighboring community and is excited to become a part of it now, Christian said.
He feels well prepared to take on the role of superintendent because of his background, Christian said.
“I’ve always been curious about how every piece of the puzzle fits together,” Christian said. “I think it’s important for any of our leaders, whether it’s me or someone else at the district office, to be able to understand what it’s like to be, frankly what it’s like to be a bus driver, what it’s like to be a custodian, what it’s like to be a teacher and the struggles that go along with that, as well as being an administrator of a building.”
He will bring passion and energy and a spirit of partnership to the role, Christian said.
“I’m not going to be afraid to roll up my sleeves and work with our staff on whatever is going on,” he said. “I’m a fixer. I like to try to solve issues that people may have and so if I can remove a barrier for our educators or whoever else in our district that they perceive exists, than I’m willing to work to do that.”
While the board members were happy to have Christian on board, they also said they would miss current superintendent David Hicks, who will be stepping down on June 30.
“He’s not only competent,” Barrett said, “but just so open and friendly; could be tough when he had to — ‘cause you know the job calls for it at times — but open and approachable.”
Board member Brandall Lovvorn echoed those comments.
“In 12 years, he’s been an excellent superintendent,” Lovvorn said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Board member Kelley Pollard said he’d been spoiled with having Hicks as the only superintendent he’s served with. But he’s looking forward to the future.
“I’m very excited, and I think we’re going to have a great future here,” Pollard said.
Board members Vann Pelt, who attended via phone, and Brandon Barrow also welcomed Christian.
“We’ve been blessed to have David and Sara Hicks and looking forward to the new chapter with Shannon (Christian),” Barrow said.
