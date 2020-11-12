At their work session on Friday, Bremen Board of Education members heard about damage done by Tropical Storm Zeta to the system campuses.
Fencing at the tennis courts on the U.S 78-side of the Blue Devil Family Park was blown down and the tennis court surface was blown off the base, Superintendent David Hicks told the board members. In addition, there was also damage to the fencing at the Middle School stadium, he said. The system’s phone and internet network was also damaged, Hicks said.
“SyncGlobal really hooked us up,” he said. “All weekend they repaired it and fixed it. We don’t have to do anything.”
Because the lines are aerial, this could happen again, Hicks added.
Despite the days-long power outage at Jones Elementary and Bremen High schools, the system lost no food, Hicks said.
“The ladies they worked their bottoms off,” Hicks said. “Academy/Middle School never lost power, so they moved the food from Jones over to the Academy until they ran out of room.”
Additionally the owner of the old Subway restaurant on Business 27 allowed them to use the freezers at the now empty store, he said.
“They were moving food constantly,” Hicks said.
Eventually, he would like to see the system purchase generators for the freezers at the schools, Hicks said.
At their meeting on Tuesday members:
• accepted the retirement of Bremen Middle School teacher Tammy Rogers.
• accepted the resignations of Randa Smith Bremen High School teacher and nurse, Wilma Coggins, Bremen Academy and Middle School nutrition worker, and Jones Elementary School nutrition worker, Jessica Hulsey.
• approved an agreement with Vision Rehabilitation Services to work with three visually impaired students in the system. Gail Hall will work with the students at an hourly rate.
• approved moving Jones Elementary School nutrition worker Holly Newman to assistant manager of the nutrition program at the school.
• approved Mickey Summerville as community coach for the Bremen High School band.
• approved board policies for equal education opportunities, sexual harassment of students, equal opportunity employment and sexual harassment of employees. The policies for students and employees were separated to comply with federal regulations. They had been posted on the system website for comment since the last meeting. The system received no comments, Hicks said.
• approved a student teaching agreement with Georgia College.
• approved fundraising requests by the student council and the Bass Fishing team.
• approved facilities use requests by Stacy’s Dance Center, Michelle’s Academy of Dance, Bremen Parks and Recreation and a Bremen Church.
