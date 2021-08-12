‘The Bremen Board of Education hosted its first of three public hearings about the proposed millage rate of 14.95, the same as it has been for the last 13 years, on Friday morning. The public didn’t attend.
The millage rate is the amount that is multiplied against the taxable assessment of a property to calculate the property taxes a property owner will pay.
The school system is required to hold three public hearings about the millage rate because, although it is not changing, the 14.95 mills will bring in more money this year, than it did last year. The rollback rate, which would have brought in the same amount of money as last year, would have been 14.776, said Superintendent David Hicks.
“For a fair market value of $200,000 in Haralson County that equated to $13.57,” said Chief Financial Officer Allen Pullen.
The small increase allows the system to offer stability to local property owners, Hicks said.
“We take the approach that we keep it the same,” Hicks said. “When times are better we try to save as much as we can. When times are hard, when we could raise the millage, we keep it the same.”
He believes the public is happy with the approach.
“Bremen’s been known for community support,” Hicks said. “The community loves the schools and I’ve heard in 12 years being here, ‘I don’t mind paying my school taxes because I know you’re doing a good job.’ ”
It’s a compliment that the system doesn’t take for granted, he added. That’s why they want to provide stability for the property owners. That stability has also meant that the school system currently has one of the lowest millage rates in the area. Only Polk County had a lower millage rate at 14.139, Pullen said.
He noted that the system did receive funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and that did help out this school year. But that money is around just temporarily.
“The CARES act is not sustainable for many years to come,” Hicks said.
The extra funds from the tax increase are invested into staff, he said. That allows for smaller class sizes, special services and resources for students with special needs, Hicks said.
Board Chairman Vann Pelt said one example of that was a monetary thank you the system gave to all employees last school year in recognition of their diligence during difficult circumstances.
“The state didn’t require it,” Pelt said. “Nothing required it. We felt like our employees deserved it because they actually came to work.”
Hicks said the school system’s greatest asset is its employees.
“So we invest in them,” he said.
The second public hearing was held on Monday evening during the Board’s monthly meeting. No one beyond school system employees and their family members came to the hearing. The last hearing is scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m. The Board members are scheduled to vote on the proposed millage rate at the close of the hearing at 7:30 a.m.
In other business board of education members:
- accepted the resignation of cafeteria staff member, Jessica Beckham, and approved hiring her as a substitute cafeteria staff member.
- accepted the resignation of after school program staff member, Payton Smith.
- approved hiring Molly Philyaw as a paraprofessional at Jones Elementary School and as a staff member of the system’s after school program.
- approved hiring Sam Weese as a cafeteria substitute and Sonia Rivera as cafeteria staff at Bremen Academy/Bremen Middle School.
- approved hiring Jennifer Brooks and Sherri Kelly as substitutes for the school system’s after school program.
- approved hiring Sabrina Bianchi, Kaitlyn Cothren, Heidi Hammock and Katie Kennington as staff for the school system’s after school program.
- approved extended day requests for Math teacher Mickey Harper and financial literacy teacher Holly Thomas.
- approved Caryn Scheufler as a community coach.
- approved a contract with Family Connections to manage a grant for the program. The school system will not be using the money, just accepting the grant proceeds and passing them on the the Family Connections program, Hicks said. The school system has managed the grant in the past, he said.
- approved the Georgia School Board Association Board Recognition application.
- approved the use of the Bremen High School football field for a football camp.
- approved an instructional agreement to provide vision instruction for two students in the system.
