Bremen Board of Education members approved a number of personnel changes at their meeting, the most done at any meeting that 37-year veteran of the Board Brandall Lovvorn can remember.
One by one, the board members approved three resignations, nine new hires, two maternity leave requests and one transfer.
Superintendent David Hicks said the extra hiring reflected a large number of retires at the end of the current school year.
“You all are gonna be here for the next 30 years,” Lovvorn jokingly told the new hires.
Many of them were at the meeting to receive congratulations and to meet the board members.
“We hired anybody else that we forgot?” quipped Board Chairman Vann Pelt after Superintendent David Hicks introduced them all.
The board members approved hiring Daniel Chambers and Randi Trowell to teach at Bremen High School; Taylor Coffman, Amber DeGenova and Steven Johncox to teach at Bremen Middle School; Sarah Sewell to teach at Bremen Academy; and Stephanie Alvers, Lori Easterwood and Ashley Slone to teach at Jones Elementary School.
In other business board members:
-recognized state champion wrestlers Ty Morris and Braden Sauls, both juniors.
-heard from Student Council members Justin Shin, Alexis Hugh, Kevin Thomas and Ella Townsend a presentation about what they learned from a virtual Georgia Student Council Conference. The Student Council organized some new activities based on what they learned, including 80s Spirit Week this week at Bremen High School.
-heard that construction has started at the high school, but the grounds will be ready for graduation in May.
-approved a guaranteed maximum price of $14,485,563 that RKR Construction negotiated for the renovation and expansion at the high school.
-approved the purchase of a new warmer for the Bremen High School kitchen. The warmer will be purchased with $5,500 in grant funding.
-approved fundraising requests for Competitive Cheer and Girls Basketball at the high school and for Band at Bremen Middle School.
-approved a request by Stacy’s Dance Center to use the Fine Arts Center for a dance recital and rehearsal.
-approved a request by the Bremen High School girls basketball program to use the school gym for a basketball camp.
-approved a request by Tim Eriquzzzo to use the Bremen Middle School baseball field for team practice.
-approved a request by Geoffrey Smith to use the Bremen Middle School baseball field for travel team practice.
-accepted resignations from Bremen High School teachers Josh Carter and Randall Pruitt and technology specialist Tyler Ledbetter.
-approved maternity leave requests by Christy Barrett and Jordyn Robinson of Bremen Academy and Bremen Middle School respectively.
-approved transferring Bremen Middle School teacher Kelsey Gravely Proctor to Bremen Academy.
-heard that about 100 staff were scheduled for their second Moderna COVID vaccine on Wednesday.
