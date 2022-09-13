A varied array of information was shared at Monday night’s regular monthly session of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education at the district’s main office, including financial reports, board policy revisions, and updates from several administrative directors.
Financially, the school system is on sound monetary footing based on budget and finance figures presented by Allen Pullen, director of finance for the school system. The following highlights of the financial support summary shared with board members and the few members of the public who attended included:
Final Fiscal Year 2022 Local Taxes Collected (July 1, 2021 — June 30, 2022): $3,975,191 collected compared to $3,862,612 budgeted.
City of Bremen collected 92.9% of the total tax levy amount for the Bremen City Schools for FY22.
Once again, there was an all-time record in SPLOST collections from Haralson County for the month of August at $197,864, compared to $195,000 last month and $157,000 for the same month in 2021.
For July, the first month of the 2022-23 Fiscal Year, 9% of the annual budget was collected in taxes, a figure which is on track for the entire year month-by-month.
Also during Monday night’s regular board session, reports were presented by Zoe Evans (Curriculum and Instruction), Bill Garrett (Special Programs), Karen Davis (School Food/Nutrition), Russell Cooper (Facilities/Maintenance), and Brian Wheeler (Technology).
System total student enrollment for the Bremen City Schools is currently 2,350 students, which includes Bremen High — 749, Bremen Middle School — 510, Bremen Academy — 338, and Jones Elementary — 753.
In other business conducted by the Bremen City Schools BOE on Monday night unanimous approval by the board was made regarding the revision of Board Policy IEDA: Unstructured Break Time; Board Policy IKBB: Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution; and Board Policy JBD: Absences and Excuses.
Board Policy BCBI: Public Participation in Board Meetings was tabled for public review.
Also, approval was granted for the following items that were under consideration:
• Rules of Conduct and Public Participation Procedures
• International Travel Proposal from Bernie Cordial, teacher at Bremen High School
• Yearbook purchase agreement for Bremen Middle School and Bremen Academy with Walsworth Yearbooks and for Jones Elementary School with Josten’s
• Fundraiser requests from Bremen Academy Master List
• Family use requests for the Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center by Rapha Clinic of West Georgia and for the Blue Devil Family Park Lacrosse Field by the Bremen City Church
• FPersonnel was the final item on the board’s agenda Monday night. The following recommendations by Supt. Christian were approved unanimously by board members:
Resignations/Retirements
- Maria Andrews (Bremen HS) — resignation/paraprofessional
- Recommendations/New Hires
- Mary Davis (Bremen HS) — paraprofessional
- Kassidi Lee (Bremen HS) — paraprofessional
- Kimberly Haney (After School Program)
- Temporary Staff Recommendations
- David Blackwood — teacher substitute
- Jessica Blackwood — teacher substitute
- Brooklyn Kierbow — teacher substitute
- Cheryl Taylor — bus driver substitute
- Vanessa Pollard — bus driver substitute
Board members present at Monday’s meeting included Chairman Van Pelt, Kelly Pollard, and Brandon Barrow. Unable to attend were Vice Chairman John Barrett and Treasurer Brandall Lovvorn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.