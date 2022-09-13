A varied array of information was shared at Monday night’s regular monthly session of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education at the district’s main office, including financial reports, board policy revisions, and updates from several administrative directors.

Financially, the school system is on sound monetary footing based on budget and finance figures presented by Allen Pullen, director of finance for the school system. The following highlights of the financial support summary shared with board members and the few members of the public who attended included:

