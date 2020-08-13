The first day of school, two days before their board meeting on Friday, was on the minds of Bremen Board of Education members.
On Tuesday, the day before school started, there were 201 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. By Friday, 207 cases had been confirmed, according to the Georgia Department of Health’s daily updates. Even a few students were quarantined because they had family members who tested positive for the disease, said Superintendent David Hicks.
About 8% of students from the Bremen City Schools, or 185, opted for virtual learning this semester as the number of confirmed cases coronavirus inched up.
Those students were using two programs for their virtual learning, Odysseyware and Georgia Virtual Learning, said Superintendent David Hicks. While the students are being counted in the school system’s full-time enrollment, the school system is responsible for paying $500 per class for Georgia Virtual Learning and $30,000 for the use of Oddysseyware — up from $10,000 last school year, he said.
The programs are not new to the school system, he said.
“We’ve just never had a large numbers,” Hicks said.
But, he said, that the school system was very supportive of the families who had chosen to keep their students home for the semester and knew that they had good reasons for doing it.
Currently 51 students from Jones Elementary, 24 from the Bremen Academy, 57 from Bremen Middle School and 53 from Bremen High School have opted for virtual learning. But Hicks said that could change as he semester continues.
The school system will allow more students to move in to virtual learning if parents or guardians request it, he said.
“If a class has a positive case,” Hicks said. “Let’s face it, some parents may.”
Students who have started virtual learning will not be able to come back to class until the second semester, though, he added. The school has scheduled classes and placed students based on the current numbers to meet social distancing requirements. New students coming into the classrooms could upset that balance, he said.
Despite all the changes, the new school year started off well, he told the board members. Parents have politely made suggestions, mainly by email. Students and staff have made every effort to follow the new rules.
“Five months is a long time,” Hicks said of the last time kids were in school. “I think kids probably realized that they kind of enjoy school.”
In other business the board members:
• approved the new graduation requirements policy with a few changes including a ban on personalizing robes and caps for the ceremony.
• approved a budget amendment that did not rely on the school nutrition program paying back a loan of just over $100,000 from the system. The money will come out of the system’s local funds, Hicks said.
• “phased out” the bottom hall at Bremen High School to prepare for the addition to the high school planned by the Board. The resolution allows the system to receive state funding for the addition, an estimated $2.4 million.
• approved a fundraiser master list for Bremen High School.
• approved facility use requests by the Bremen Recreation Department, for the Bremen High School stadium, field and concessions, and the Bremen Middle School track.
• approved a facility use request by Michelle’s Academy of Dance for the Hamilton-McPhersonFine Arts Center.
• accepted the retirements of Susan Hatchett and Tina Robinson, paraprofessionals at Jones Elementary and Bremen High schools.
• approved hiring Barbara Brown to teach at Bremen Middle School.
• approved hiring paraprofessionals Clayton Francisco and Leanna Mehan.
• approve hiring Madison Albright to work in the after school program.
• approved hiring Doug Allen, Braiden Cheatwood, Khail Foster and Baylee Robinson to serve as community coaches.
• approved hiring Ellen Johnson and Terri Terry as teacher substitutes.
• approved hiring Doug Allen as bus driver substitute and Don Moore as crossing guard substitute.
• approved an agreement with GNETS for work with students with emotional issues. Last year the system paid $16,000 for the service, Hicks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.