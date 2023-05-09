Approval by members of the Bremen City City Schools Board of Education to move ahead with plans for a young children’s playground and a fenced dog park to be constructed in the Bremen Family Park was among actions taken at the board’s regular meeting for May held Monday night at the BOE office.

Also highlighted during the meeting were retirement recognitions and personnel recommendations as the 2022-23 school year draws to a close, and as plans for the upcoming school term that begins in August approaches.

