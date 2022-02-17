The Bremen Board of Education approved a plethora of personnel changes for the upcoming school year at its meeting.
“We’re in the middle of the hiring season,” Superintendent David Hicks told the board members.
As planning for the next school year begins, school systems are trying to nail down staffing for the schools using estimates for the class sizes, he said. At the same time, teachers are considering their options including retirement, another job either within the same school system or elsewhere or staying put.
Most of the school system’s openings are from retirements, which is on the increase, Hicks said.
“We have had people that have reached retirement age and decided to go ahead and retire,” Hicks said. “Where sometimes in the past we’ve had teachers work 35, 36, 37 years.”
At the board meeting that showed up on the agenda as a stack of personnel decisions.
This month, the Board members accepted the resignation of Kaitlyn Cothren from the system’s after school program and two retirements, Jones Elementary School teachers Mitzi Hanegan and Diane Richardson.
There were three transfer requests: Christy Krasinski who will be changing positions from paraprofessional to media specialist at Jones, teacher Sam Robinson who will be moving from Bremen Middle School to Bremen High School and teacher Katrina Sullivan who will be moving full time to Jones. Sullivan was dividing her time between Jones and Bremen High.
Additionally the board approved eight new hires, seven substitute teachers and a community coach.
More recommendations are coming as the principals make decisions on the interviews they are currently conducting, Hicks said.
In other business board members:
• approved a fund balance policy that was offered to the public for comment for the last month. The one-word change was requested by the school system’s auditors.
• approved fundraisers by the Bremen High School lacrosse team, cheer, football and track teams.
• approved a request by Pathfinder Volleyball to use the high school gymnasium.
• approved hiring Derek Able, Kayla Hammett, Sarah Houser, Jordan Morgan, Leigh Pirch, Amiee Simpson and Amanda Whitaker as substitute teachers.
• approved Parker Smith as community coach for baseball.
• approved maternity leave for Ellen Whittle and approved Kaleigh Moffitt as long-term substitute to take her place.
• approved hiring Jessica Davis, a licensed professional counselor.
• approved hiring Heather Brown as a science teach at Bremen High School.
• approved hiring Melana Bell, Alexis Metoyer and Leigh Pirch as staff for the system’s after school program.
• approved hiring Taylor Hendrix as audio-video technology instructor at Bremen High School.
• heard that the withheld austerity funds could be refunded in a supplemental budget from the state. The system’s austerity cuts this school year totaled about $584,000, Hicks said.
