The Bremen Board of Education on Friday approved 14.95 millage rate for this fiscal year at a special meeting hat followed their third public hearing for the tax rate.
The millage rate is the multiplier used with a property’s taxable assessment to calculate property taxes. The 14.95 millage rate is the same rate that the board has levied for the past 13 years.
Although the school board will be maintaining the same tax rate, some property owners may see increased property taxes as some assessments have increased. The property tax digest in the city increased about 3% in Haralson County and about 5% in Carroll County. The system estimates it will collect an additional $100,000.
If the system had rolled back the millage rate to accommodate for the increase in Haralson County, that would have equated to a rate of 14.776, said Allen Pullen, chief financial officer for the system. On a property with a fair market value of $200,000 that would have meant a savings of $13.57, Pullen added.
In addition to the millage rate, board members approved a contract with Brianne Church to work with students whose first language is not English. The system has at least four students who need the service, Hicks said. A new family with three students may also need the service, he adde.
The system’s Capital Utilization Policy also needed an update, Hicks told board members. Currently buildings and improvement are depreciated on a 45- to 60-year schedule, Pullen said.
“HVAC units are not going to last 45 years, so why would we depreciate it out that long?” Pullen said. “So, the change to do with improvements is an estimated useful life of 10 to 60 years, so that we can categorize those short-lived units to 15 years rather than 45.”
The board members unanimously approved the change.
