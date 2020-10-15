At their meeting on Monday, Bremen Board of Education members approved going ahead with an application for the school system’s capital outlay funding with the Georgia Department of Education.
The application is being done in advance of the proposed special purpose local option sales tax for education and bond request on the November ballot, so that if they are approved the system can move forward with the project, said Superintendent David Hicks.
The application will allow the system to access money that it has built up over the years with the Department’s Facilities Division for building construction and maintenance projects. Every year, the Department allocates money to school systems and that money builds up over time, Hicks said. The system has about $2 million available from the Department for the high school renovation, he said.
“There’s built-in formulas that dictate how much you’ll get,” Hicks said. “We maximized it. That’s the most we could get.”
Every project has to have local participation in funding, he added.
In other business, board members:
• heard that the system received an additional about $131,000 in Haralson County E-SPLOST funds and an additional about $37,000 in Carroll County E-SPLOST in September after a state audit revealed that a large Georgia parent company’s sales tax payments were coded incorrectly. The state had received nearly $250 million over three fiscal years that should have been disbursed to local jurisdictions, said Allen Pullen, chief financial officer for the school system. The state disbursed the money in one lump sum in September to all the jurisdictions that were shorted, he said.
-heard that the school system will have Rome-based Ready or Not, Inc. replace the sound system at the High School stadium. The former system was struck by lightning, Hicks said and insurance will cover more than half of the $28,000 cost.
• heard that 64 of the 237 students who were doing remote learning for the first quarter of the school year will be back in the classrooms this week. That leaves 173 remote learners in the system.
• heard that the demand for school meals is up, now that the state has allowed them to be served free to all students. Karen Davis, director of School Nutrition for the school system, said at the elementary level about 90% of students are getting meals at school and at Bremen Middle and Academy between 70% to 80%, That is up from about 30% before the change, she said.
• heard that 16 students were in quarantine, 13 because of direct exposure to COVID-19 and three who had tested positive, two support staff who tested positive for the virus were in quarantine and one teacher was in quarantine for direct exposure to the virus.
• approved a maternity leave request for Hailey Wilkerson and a leave of absence for Melanie Coggins.
• approved hiring Clifford Ealey for the after-school program.
• approved hiring Stephanie Harper as a teacher substitute and Linda Gray as a bus substitute.
• approved fundraising requests for the Bremen High School Student Council including Santa pictures.
• approved updated school improvement plans for all the city schools.
• heard that the system will have to change its Title 9 policies including Sexual Harassment, Equal Opportunity Employment and Education plans to stay in compliance with federal regulations. Assistant Superintendent Christa Smith said the change separates the policies dealing with students and those dealing with employees. The board will vote on the new policies at their November meeting.
• approved doing board training virtually in December rather than traveling to Atlanta or Savannah for the training. Board member Brandall Lovvorn said the virtual training would save city taxpayers money since they won’t have to pay for the board to travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.