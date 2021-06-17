At their meeting on Monday, Bremen Board of Education members held a second public hearing for and approved a $25.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget.
The new budget is about $701,000 less than the previous budget thanks to federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the bulk of which the school system will use to pay salaries, System Finance Director Allen Pullen had said at the first hearing.
Additionally, austerity cuts imposed by the state Legislature in anticipation of leaner tax revenues will be smaller, he had said.
The school system will spend 66.3% of its budget, or about $13 million, on instruction. Another $1.8 million will be spent on maintenance and operation and $1.6 million will be spent on administration.
In other business board members:
- approved employee leave policy changes including defining and giving instruction to requesting professional leave and staff development leave.
- approved school nutrition bids for the 2021-2022 school year.
- approved Bremen High School Agreement with Timestamp Photography.
- approved a fundraising requests for the Bremen High School Band and Color Guard.
- accepted resignation requests from paraprofessionals Kim White and Sarah Brown and bookkeeper Leigh Warren.
- accepted a medical leave request from Tracey Morris of Bremen Middle School.
- approved transfer request from after school program staff Melanie Coggins who will become a paraprofessional at Bremen Academy.
- approved a transfer request from paraprofessional Donna Sapp to move from Bremen Academy to Bremen Middle School.
- approved hiring Melanie King, Michelle Vetch and Gwen Yates to serve as paraprofessionals at Jones Elementary School.
- approved hiring Lyn Hodges to serve as paraprofessional at Bremen Academy.
- approved hiring Ellen Johnson, Aimee Ragsdale, Haylie Smith and Jenna Smith to serve as paraprofessionals at Bremen Middle School.
- approved hiring Kyra Hebert as long-term substitute at Bremen Middle School.
- approved hiring Amy Dishroon and Kimberly Wheeling as school food nutrition program staff.
- approved Gracie Gambrell, Madeline Heaton and Elise Larson as band camp instructors.
- approved Hollie McClure as a color guard instructor.
- approved Kayleigh Moffatt as teacher substitute.
Bremen City Schools Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget
Revenue:
Local sources 7,806,833
State sources 16,434,402
Federal sources 2,662,133
Total: 26,903,368
Expenditures:
General Fund: 19,645,413
Special Fund: 2,747,929
School nutrition: 910,666
Capital projects: 210,000
Debt Service: 1,802,725
Total: 25,316,733
Estimated fund balance at the end of FY 22: 6,238,963
