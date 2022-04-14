The Bremen Board of Education announced at a meeting on Monday that Shannon Christian is the sole finalist for superintendent.
Christian currently serves as chief financial officer at Lumpkin County Schools, said Superintendent David Hicks. He started his 24-year career in education in the Carroll County School system in 1998. He taught at Bay Springs Middle School, became assistant principal at Central High School in 2004 and then principal at Central Middle School in 2008. Before stepping into his current role, Christian served as assistant superintendent of Butts County Schools from 2014 to 2018.
The Butts County school system, at an enrollment of 3,500 in five schools, is a little larger than Bremen City Schools. Bremen City Schools has four schools with an enrollment of about 2,300 students.
Christian, who was not at the meeting, said in a written statement released by the Board that he is excited to have the opportunity to join the school system.
“My wife Teryn, our daughter Kathryn, and I are excited about joining the Bremen community,” Christian wrote. “BCS has a long tradition of excellence, and I appreciate the confidence the Board of Education has placed in me to help continue and improve upon that level of excellence.”
Christian has a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, master’s and specialist degrees in educational leadership and graduated from the Georgia School Superintendent Professional Development Program in 2015.
The system had 20 applicants for the position and interviewed seven of them for the job.
“We were fortunate to have such quality people to apply to be superintendent,” Board Chairman Vann Pelt said in a written statement. “The board and I were impressed with the quality of educators who we interviewed. After much deliberation and prayer, we believe Mr. Christian has the knowledge and experience to lead our school system into the future.”
Hicks will be stepping down as superintendent as of Jan. 1, 2023.
The board members have scheduled a special meeting on Apr. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to vote on their sole finalist for the position.
In other business the board members:
• approved a support agreement with West Georgia Regional Library System. The agreement will not cost the system any money, Hicks said.
• approved a request by the Bremen Recreational Department to use the Blue Devil Family Park for a tennis camp.
• recognized A.J. Sanders, who won the Class AA station powerlifting championship in the 160 pound class.
• recognized the Class AA state literary champions from Bremen High School including, Hannah Seabolt, Jordan Johnson, Lexi Atkins, Ava Smith, Sara Nicholson, Zakkary Bianchi, Owen Payne, Gianni Mastroserio, Olivia Reaves, Izzy McWhorter-Yun, James Perrin and Lily Gambrell.
• accepted the retirements of Linda Carter, registrar at Jones Elementary School, and teacher Melanie Williams, from Bremen Middle School.
• approved transferring Jones Elementary School paraprofessional, Melissa Steffey to registrar to replace Carter.
• approved hiring Jensen Courson, Taylor Griffin, Lanisa Laughlin, Hilary Radcliff to teach at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Hunter Williams as special education teacher at Jones Elementary and Bremen High schools.
• approved hiring Aimee Simpson as paraprofessional at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Sam Weiss as school nutrition worker at Bremen Academy and Middle School.
• approved hiring Kayleigh Moffit as long-term substitute teacher at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Jerry Harrell as bus driver substitute.
