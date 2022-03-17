Bremen Board of Education members discussed the changes that education in general and to a lesser extent the system is seeing in relation to the great resignation.
Because of retirements and resignations, the school system has had more openings to fill for the upcoming school year than it has since he has been here, said Superintendent David Hicks. His own job is one of the many that will need to be filled — Hicks is retiring as of Jan. 1, 2023.
“I’d be worried if we didn’t have so many applicants,” Hicks said. “We’re losing some good people but we’ve got some good options.”
This is the time of year that school systems are working to make sure that next year’s classrooms are all covered by teachers and paraprofessionals and there are enough employees to cover all the other services that schools provide including food, transportation, and media centers. Contracts are ending with the end of the school year all over the state so there is movement as teachers and other certified employees are looking for the best positions for themselves in education, outside of education or possibly retirement.
In Bremen City Schools, interviewing is done by committee. For instance, at Jones Elementary the committee is made up of the principal, assistant principal and two teachers, Hicks said. Then, the principal makes the recommendation.
“I appreciate them doing that,” he said. “Because it’s really objective; it’s fair. They try to make the best decision.”
It takes a lot of hard work, he said. Jones Elementary School did eight interviews one day last week and almost as many interviews the next day. But, Hicks added, it pays off for students.
“People ask, ‘well why do y’all score so high? How are y’all so successful?’ ” he said. “I would say that’s towards the top reason.”
Progress is also being made in the superintendent search, said Board Chairman Vann Pelt. The system is no longer accepting applications and has reviewed the current applicants, he said.
He declined to give the number of applications received at this time to protect the privacy of applicants.
“We have arranged for first interviews with several,” Pelt said.
The board members hope to announce the finalists for the position in May and then their new hire hopefully would be able to attend the board’s retreat on May 26 and May 27.
In other business, board members:
• recognized Bremen High School wrestling champion Braden Sauls. Sauls has won state champion for three out of four of his high school years, Hicks said.
• heard from Hicks during Board Appreciation Month how pleased he is that the board members are so good to work with and dedicated to the well-being of the students.
• accepted the resignations of Bremen Academy teacher Jenni Hollingsorth, Jones Elementary School teacher Lisa Stitcher and Bremen High School nutrition staff member Bonnie Williams.
• approved personnel recommendations for certified staff with Board member Kelley Pollard abstaining from the vote of Crystal Pollard, Brandon Barrow abstaining from the vote of Susan Barrow and Brandall Lovvorn abstaining from the vote of Wendy Holloman.
• approved a maternity leave request by Holly Partridge.
• approved a recommendation to continue to employ Christa Smith from March 2022 to May 2022. Smith will be retiring.
•approved hiring part-time nutrition staff member Carla Dewberry full time.
• approved hiring Sean Sweeney as chorus teacher at Bremen Middle School.
• approved hiring Paige Eriquezzo, Leslie Pruitt and Jessica Wright as teachers at Bremen Academy.
• approved hiring Sarah Houser as long-term substitute for Holly Partridge.
• approved hiring Mary Grace Lemming as after school program staff.
• approved Allie Duke as substitute teacher and Josh Johnson as football community coach.
