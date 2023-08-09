In his eighth season at the helm of the Bremen Blue Devils football program, Davis Russell went into his team’s first scrimmage game last Friday night hoping to improvement across the board on both sides of the ball 5-6 overall record and 4-3 Region 6AAA.
Rockmart provided the competition for the Blue Devils in competition against players wearing different colored jerseys, As with with most scrimmage games, there was no live kicking and punting injuries to avoid unnecessary injuries.
The Yellow Jackets made the short trip down from Rockmart and took a 7-0 lead on their first possession following a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Their defense forced Bremen to punt on their first three possession.
In the second period, however, RaRylin Glover scored a 22-yard run, but the PAT kick failed.
Later in he second quarter the visitors notched another score to close out the scoring for the game that saw he Yellow Jackets record a 21-6 scrimmage win. The two teams also battled in a scrimmage matchup last season at Rockmart.
During the 2022 campaign, the Blue Devils compiled a 5-6 record during an up-and-down season in which they opened with a tough 15-13 win at Heard County and then followed with homefield losses against cross-county rival Haralson County and Bowdon before winning three of their next four matchups.
Coach Russell’s crew did make it to the playoffs, but ended the season on the road with a 48-7 loss at Cedar Grove.
As for the Blue Devils’ first live action, Coach Russell said it was a typical scrimmage game he saw some good things, like aggressive tackling on several occasions, but there needs to be fine-tuning on both sides of the ball.
Senior linebacker A.J. Sanders was particularly effective on defense as he made several stops, including a sack in the first quarter.
As is the case with most pre-season high school scrimmage games, the second half conducted with a running clock, and each each team was allowed to have a coach on the field who lined up 10 yards behind his team.
The Blue Devils have another scrimmage game tonight (Thursday) at Redding Field field when they host the Mount Zion Eagles in a 7 p.m. game in Bremen.They open the regular season on Friday night, Aug. 18 when they host Heard County before travelling to Haralson County on Aug. 25.
“I’m looking forward to this season,” Coach Davis said
“We made the playoffs last season, but didn’t end things on a good note with that loss at Cedar Grove,” he noted.
