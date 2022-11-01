BHS SOFTBALL
BHS softball completed their season with a heartbreaking loss to Jackson High School. Bremen took a victory in the first game 4-3 over Harlem. They then lost to region foe Gordon Lee before succumbing in the bottom of the 7th 8-7 by Jackson. The team finished with a record of 28-9 and made it to the state finals for the fourth year in a row.
BHS XC
Both Girls and Boys XC teams won their region competition at Lafayette High School this past Tuesday. Both teams will compete at the state meet at Carrollton High School Saturday, November 5. The following finished top seven in the region:
Girls: Bella Fields, Olivia Codner
Boys: Second Overall - Dalton Sheats, Blake Taylor, Luke Moody, Samuel Skinner
BHS ONE ACT
Finished second place at the Region Competition in Ringgold. Best Actor was won by Brock Bullock, All-Star Cast included Ava Smith and Owen Payne, and Best Lighting was Wyatt Thomas, Elena Smith, and Belle McCurley. Public performance will be held Monday night Nov. 7th in the FAC.
BHS COMP. CHEER
Competitive Cheer earned 1st place at the McIntosh Cheer Classic last Saturday where they received their highest score of the season. Next week the team will compete for region title at Morgan County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.