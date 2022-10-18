SUBMITTED BY WHITT BROWN

BHS SOFTBALLBHS softball is winding down the regular season in great fashion. BHS defeated region leader Lafayette High School 4-0 on Tuesday night. On Thursday the team defeated rival Bowdon 11-1. BHS finished the regular season with a DH against Callaway and Villa Rica on Oct. 15th. State super regionals will began Oct. 18th @ Monroe Area High

