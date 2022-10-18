BHS SOFTBALLBHS softball is winding down the regular season in great fashion. BHS defeated region leader Lafayette High School 4-0 on Tuesday night. On Thursday the team defeated rival Bowdon 11-1. BHS finished the regular season with a DH against Callaway and Villa Rica on Oct. 15th. State super regionals will began Oct. 18th @ Monroe Area High
BHS XC
Participated in the Gladiator Invitational on Tuesday. The boys and girls teams finished second. Top ten runners included: (Girls) 4th-Katelyn Cole, 9th- Kathryn Christian 10th-Emma Blackwood and (Boys) 6th-Dalton Sheats, 10th-Blake Taylor.
BHS VOLLEYBALL
Volleyball concluded the regular season with a record of 26-4-2 including a 6-1 region record. The girls defeated Coahulla Creek in the first round of the region tournament on Thursday. The region tournament will continue on Oct. 15th to determine seeding for the state tournament. 1st Round of State will begin Oct. 18th.
BHS FOOTBALLFootball was off this week after the big win 42-14 win over LaFayette the week before. The team sits at 4-3 with a big region matchup at Coahulla Creek on Oct. 21st.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.