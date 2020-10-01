Bremen City Council members on Monday approved a rezoning request by Covenant Life Church of God for a property intended to extend the reach of House of Cherith to Haralson County.
The church used the property, which had been zoned as commercial, as an educational center. Church members plan to turn it into a satellite campus of the House of Cherith, a support program for women and children escaping sex trafficking. The church had first applied for the zoning change in July and church members spoke to the Council about the church’s vision for the project at a special meeting that month.
The church had been searching for a mission, and although there are a lot of good causes out there, it was House of Cherith that really seemed to fit the property’s potential uses, Covenant Life Pastor John Butler had told The Gateway-Beacon in August.
“We were really just looking for that God-thing,” Butler said. “We found that about, almost two years ago.”
At the time, he found out that in the entire country there were fewer than 100 beds for women and their children in recovery from sex trafficking. The current offices and classrooms will be renovated into residential, counseling and office space, Butler said.
“We just want to do whatever we can do to help those who are leading this fight,” he said.
In other business the council members:
- tabled a rezoning request for what the owner described as a “hobby farm” at 329 Lakeview Drive. He hopes to start a vineyard and wine making facility on the property, and, if he is successful, may decide to sell his product in a storefront elsewhere. The council members wanted more time to review the request and decide if it needed a new zoning classification and also the ramifications of the herbicides on the city’s water supply.
-held a public hearing for the city’s new food truck ordinance allowing food trucks to set up in the city. The council members had already allowed the Blue Nomad Grill food truck to set up in the Hubbard Slacks parking lot under temporarily-approved provisions. The council members are scheduled to vote on the ordinance at the October meeting.
-heard from Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks about the school system’s proposed plan to renovate the 70-year-old portion of Bremen High School using proceeds from special purpose local options sales tax for education. The renovation will include the addition of nine or 10 classrooms and should take about 18 months. The school system hopes to take out a bond for $10 million for the project. The E-SPLOST and bond requests will be on the November ballot.
