Bremen’s population declined by two on Monday night after the Bremen City Council approved a de-annexation — its first in at least 35 years.
A resident on Reid Circle requested the change in order to get permits to add onto his home, he said.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously recommended the change, said Perry Hicks, Bremen city manager.
“In over 35 years of doing municipal kind of work, I’ve never seen a deannexation,” Hicks said. “This is a first and if you’ll notice on the form itself, we had to actually mark out annexation and write deannexation.”
State law requires that a deannexation goes through the same process as an annexation, he said.
The resident, Howard Yarbrough, said that his two brothers-in-law, both Vietnam veterans, were disabled and needed care. Being the closest family members, he and his wife wanted to add onto their home to allow the men to live with them.
Councilman Dobson Harris told Yarbrough that the deannexation would make it hard for a re-annexation in the future.
“Once you go out it’s going to be hard to get back in,” Harris said. “Once you decide you want to sell this property and you sell it to a younger couple or something, it’s going to be awfully hard for them, knowing it’s history, to get back in.”
In other business the council members:
- approved rezoning requests for 621 Atlantic Avenue, 704 Atlanta Street and 706 Atlanta Street, changing them from residential to commercial.
- approved abandoning an alley off of U.S. Highway 78 and authorized the mayor to sign a quit claim deed for the property.
- approved a millage rate of 5.816 for the Haralson County portion of Bremen and 8.591 for the Carroll County portion of Bremen.
- heard from Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell praise for the investigation work of Lt. Casey Vann and Sgt. Joshua Newnan after the killing of Crystal Stone last year. Her estranged husband Christopher Stone recently accepted a plea agreement with a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
- heard that the Downtown Development Association is in the process of organizing a Blue Devil Cornhole Classic, a fundraiser for Bremen High School for the weekend.
- heard the annual Downtown Trick or Treat event will be on Monday, Oct. 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
