Bremen City Council members on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Carroll County that will bring sanitary sewer service to the area southeast of Georgia 27 and Interstate 20.
The area is ripe for commercial development, if sewer service can be provided, Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks has said in the past. But the cost of getting the service past Interstate 20 has been prohibitive for the city.
In the agreement, the county pledged $2.3 million to the project, which would include boring under the interstate to install piping for the service, said Sam Price, attorney for the city.
“This would actually open the area up potentially for wastewater service with other line extensions that may have to occur,” Hicks said. “Our caveats simply are, that properties that receive service are annexed into the city of Bremen as commercial, industrial properties and that we also have … a hard water connection with the Carroll County Water Authority.”
Hicks said Bremen would not be using any city funds for the project.
“Our investment is not, we’re not going to put in monies,” Hicks said. “We’re going to provide a service, a utility service.”
The council members authorized Hicks and Price to complete minor adjustments to the document. For instance, Price said there was an indemnity clause in the proposed agreement that the city is not Constitutionally allowed to participate in and some word changes that need to be completed.
“I think it’s a mutually beneficial project,” Hicks said.
In other business the council members:
- reappointed six members to the Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library Board including — Beth Brown, through June 2022; Janet Sailors, through 2024; Ann Smith, through June 2022; Richard Wagner, through June 30, 2024; Suzanne Whitworth through June 30, 2023; and Jane Wilson through June 30, 2024.
- approved a 25% increase in the recreation fee schedule in order to keep up with the costs of the programs. The department will still offer hardship applications for children who would like to participate by cannot afford the fees. The fees cover about 15% of the cost of the programs, Hicks said. The fee increase will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, for the spring registration.
- approved a resolution asking that the Georgia Legislature approve an up to $10 fee on all fines for violations of city ordinances to help cover technology expenses associated with municipal court. The fee was recently created by the Legislature, Price said. The city’s municipal system pays about $25,000 a year to handle court services and fines, Price said.
tentatively canceled the December meeting and rescheduled the January meeting for Jan. 10, 2022.
