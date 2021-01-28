At a brief meeting on Thursday, Bremen City Council members approved 3-0 amending a previously passed resolution to request an increase in the hotel-motel tax in the city to specify an increase to 8%.
The resolution first goes to the Georgia State Legislature for a vote and then, if approved at the state level, can take effect.
“Our reading of the Georgia statute indicated that we could have a range of percentages and we could vote to start at a lower rate and work our way up to 8,” said Mayor Sharon Sewell. “But the state has said, ‘No, you gotta choose a percentage.’ ”
This is the fourth legislative session in which the council members have approved such a resolution. The city’s former requests were not supported by some former state legislators and were never allowed out of committee for a vote by the whole legislative body, she said.
The city decided to try again now that new legislators — Sen. Jason Anavitarte and Rep. Tyler Paul Smith — have taken office.
Councilman Jai Otwell asked if the increase to the maximum percentage would make the legislature less likely to approve it. But the city’s attorney Sam Price said the percentage is within the state’s limits and it is what much of the state already charges.
Sewell said that the city should raise it to the maximum, because it doesn’t want to go through the process of sending it to the state legislature again.
“Part of the problem is this has been so hard and arduous for us, where it’s not been that way for most cities,” she said.
City Council members Salli Thomason and Dobson Harris were not able to attend the special meeting, but Sewell said they also were in favor of the amended resolution.
